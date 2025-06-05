2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Selamat Pagi, or as they also say in Singapore, Good Morning, and welcome to the Day 3 Prelims Live Recap. Yes, Swim friends, it is already the halfway point of the 2025 U.S. Nationals, and while we have seen plenty of stars already, today should be the first swims of two Paris Olympic medalists: Katharine Berkoff and Lilly King.

However, before we get to them, the morning starts with one of the more grueling events on the schedule, the 400 IM. Returning Olympic medalists Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant lead the way on the women’s side. The pair are the only two entrants with seed times under 4;38 and as they also were the US representatives in Fukuoka, on paper, they are the heavy favorites to represent the USA in Singapore. However, several swimmers have proven that entry times don’t mean much, and none more so than #8 seed Caroline Bricker, who dropped PBs left and right to win the 200 fly in shocking fashion. Bricker is not the only threat, however, as Leah Hayes, Kayla Han, and Audrey Derivaux, all teenagers, will be seeking to join her by pulling off an upset.

While the women’s side has two clear front-runners, the men’s race sees Carson Foster as the lone favorite, with the second spot up for grabs. Foster, the Paris bronze medalist in the event, has already booked his ticket to Singapore in the 200 fly, and added a relay spot in the 4×200 free relay with his 5th place finish, so he shouldn’t feel the pressure he did in this event last summer. That said, he shouldn’t be too comfortable as his training partner, Rex Maurer, has been on fire this year and last night beat Foster in the 200 free. Bobby Finke, despite some concerns about his participation, is entered in the event and, as the owner of the 2nd fastest PB in the field, could certainly pose a threat. Don’t be surprised if some lower-seeded swimmers jump up to the A-final, as Baylor Nelson, Ben Delmar, and Luka Mijatovic are all seeded with yard times.

Last night’s newly re-minted American Record holder in the 50 fly, Gretchen Walsh, returns to competition this morning, tackling the 100 fly. The event pits Walsh, the World Record holder, against the Olympic Champion, Torri Huske, as the pair top the psych sheet. The two, who are joined by Regan Smith under the 56 barrier, have a comfortable lead over the competition, but as mentioned above, it is only on paper, and Alex Shackell, Beata Nelson, and Leah Shackley will all be looking to make the most of the diminishing chances of booking a ticket to Singapore.

The men’s 100 fly is set to be a barn burner. The top two seeds, Thomas Heilman and Shaine Casas, haven’t secured their tickets yet to Singapore and will need to be on top form as several swimmers seeded below them have and are free to let things loose. Dare Rose and Michael Andrew, the top two in the 50 fly, and Luca Urlando, the winner of the 200 fly, are all looking in good form, and so too are 9th seed Gabriel Jett and 34th seed PJ Foy, who took 4th in the 50 last night.

We conclude the morning with the 50s of breaststroke and backstroke. Skyler Smith leads the way in the Women’s 50 breaststroke as the top seed, but all eyes will be on the heat before as hometown favorite Lilly King makes her 2025 US Nationals debut, likely her last first race on US soil, so expect some cheers to occur.

Don’t know who loves whom more: the crowd or Lilly King. She gets some of the biggest cheers & always seem to reciprocate the love back. I know perpetual motion machines are hypothetically but someone should look into harnessing the energy between King and crowds#SwimTrials24 — Mark Wild (@Mark_Wild13) June 19, 2024

The American record holder, King, who sits .06 back of Smith, isn’t secure in her #2 seed as Emma Weber is .02 back and McKenzie Siroky lurks just a tenth back. NCAA champion in the 100 breast, and last night 2nd place finished in the 200 breast Alex Walsh is the fastest entrant using a 100 time, so watch out for her as well.

The Men’s 50 Breast looks to be the Michael Andrew show. It’ll be a quick turnaround from the 100 fly, should he swim it, but Andrew has looked in good form this week, taking 2nd last night in the 50 fly. Brian Benzing and Gabe Nunziata round out the top three seeds, with the latter having sliced massive amounts of time last night in the 200 breast, finishing 3rd overall. With Andrew the only entrant with a 50 time, things are very unpredictable.

The Women’s 50 backstroke, on the other hand, seems to be in comfortable hands as top seed Katharine Berkoff and Regan Smith finished 1-2 in this event at both the 2022 and 2023 Trials, as well as each medaling last summer in the 100 back. That said, last night’s 200 back champ Claire Curzan, who also has serious sprinting credentials, may feel free to let loose and attack this race and may prove to be a spoiler.

Its not a friendly schedule for Michael Andrew as he finds himself back in the pool for the 50 back as the 3rd seed, joining Shaine Casas, who also is doubling up. We won’t know until their heats occur if they will be in the event as neither scratched anything, but if they can manage the quick turnaround, the pair look to be in good form to make the A-final. Looking to join the pair are #2 seed Quintin McCarty and #4 seed Tommy Janton.

Through the third of seven heats in the Women’s 400 IM the leaderboard was led by UNC’s Aislin Farris. Farris, who was entered with a yards time of 4:08.60 from her 7th place finish at ACCs this year, posted a time of 4:49.15 by using a strong backstroke to give herself the lead. The time stands as her first new personal best since 2022, when she swam a 4:51.95.

Stanford first-year Emily Thompson surpassed Farris’s time in the very next heat. 200 Fly A-Finalist Carli Cronk used her advantage in the fly leg to set up an early lead, but Thompson, the 14th place finisher at NCAAs in this event, used a strong breaststroke to take the lead and dropped a hammer of a closing 100, going 32.94/31.97 on the freestyle legs to record a time of 4:48.25, a drop of over a second from her PB.

Heat 5 was the battle of the Texas Campbells as Campbell Stoll outtouched her teammate Campbell Chase 4:46.74 to 4:48.10. For Stoll, the time is a new PB by nearly two seconds and makes it the time to beat with the two circle seeded heats remaining.

