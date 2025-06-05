Jack Alexy Time Trials 21.49 50 Free To Become Seventh Fastest American Ever

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
After entering rarefied air with a sub-47 swim in the 100 free on the opening night of the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Jack Alexy set another personal best time on Thursday afternoon, competing in a 50 free time trial.
Alexy, 22, put up a blistering time of 21.49, undercutting his previous best of 21.57 to move into #7 on the all-time U.S. performers’ list, leapfrogging Ryan Held.
All-Time U.S. Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (LCM)
- Caeleb Dressel, 21.04 – 2019 World Championships
- Nathan Adrian, 21.37 – 2015 World Championships
- Cullen Jones / Anthony Ervin, 21.40 – 2009 World Championships / 2016 Olympic Games
- –
- Michael Andrew, 21.41 – 2022 World Championships
- Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47 – 2008 Olympic Trials
- Jack Alexy, 21.49 – 2025 National Championships – Time Trial
- Ryan Held, 21.50 – 2023 National Championships
- Chris Guiliano, 21.59 – 2024 Olympic Trials
- Ben Wildman-Tobriner, 21.64 – 2008 Olympic Games
Alexy also moved up from tied for 15th into 4th in the 2024-25 world rankings, sitting just six one-hundredths back of world #1 Egor Kornev (21.43).
Alexy came into the competition with a season-best of 21.94, set at the Speedo Grand Challenge less than two weeks ago in Irvine.
2024-2025 LCM Men 50 Free
KORNEV
21.43
|2
|Gui
CARIBE
|BRA
|21.46
|04/25
|3
|Cameron
McEvoy
|AUS
|21.48
|04/23
|4
|Jack
ALEXY
|USA
|21.49
|06/05
|5
|Meiron
CHERUTI
|ISR
|21.60
|05/17
Alexy set his previous best time of 21.57 at the 2023 World Championships, winning the silver medal in the final in the midst of a breakout summer, having entered the 2022-23 long course season with a PB of 22.13.
At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Alexy placed 4th in the 50 free final in 21.76, having set a season-best of 21.66 in the semis.
Having already punched his ticket to the 2025 World Championships by winning the 100 free on Tuesday night, Alexy is the clear favorite to win the 50 free, which will be the final event of the meet on Saturday.
He comes into the meet seeded 2nd behind Chris Guiliano, who was the runner-up at the Olympic Trials last year to earn the second Olympic berth behind American Record holder Caeleb Dressel, who’s not in the field this week.
Prior to winning the 100 free on Tuesday night, Alexy became just the sixth swimmer in history to break 47 seconds in the prelims, clocking 46.99 to come within three one-hundredths of Dressel’s American Record.
Dressel’s absolute dominance in this event really stands out when you see how far back everyone else is bunched up.
Awesome swim by Jalexy regardless. Still think he’s more of a 100 guy tho.
The form curves of swimmers are not anticipatory as Alexy’s seemingly surfing to a peak while Guiliano sinking in a valley.
Great confidence booster! Good to do with the break between 100 and 50.
…what’s the purpose of time trialing today when he’s swimming the event on Saturday?
that’s a long time to go without racing, so why not? he has another day off to recover from this single 50, i think he can handle it
My guess is he would have done a “stinger” (50 suited off the blocks) anyway, as his taper workout (when my brother trained at Cal, this was always what he did 2 days before race day).
This seems to serve the same purpose while also getting another race rep in. 3 days is a long time to wait between races.
Anthony Ervin missing?
Good call, thanks! He’s missing from the USA Swimming ranks for some reason.