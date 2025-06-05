Jack Alexy Time Trials 21.49 50 Free To Become Seventh Fastest American Ever

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After entering rarefied air with a sub-47 swim in the 100 free on the opening night of the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Jack Alexy set another personal best time on Thursday afternoon, competing in a 50 free time trial.

Alexy, 22, put up a blistering time of 21.49, undercutting his previous best of 21.57 to move into #7 on the all-time U.S. performers’ list, leapfrogging Ryan Held.

All-Time U.S. Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (LCM)

Caeleb Dressel, 21.04 – 2019 World Championships Nathan Adrian, 21.37 – 2015 World Championships Cullen Jones / Anthony Ervin, 21.40 – 2009 World Championships / 2016 Olympic Games – Michael Andrew, 21.41 – 2022 World Championships Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47 – 2008 Olympic Trials Jack Alexy, 21.49 – 2025 National Championships – Time Trial Ryan Held, 21.50 – 2023 National Championships Chris Guiliano, 21.59 – 2024 Olympic Trials Ben Wildman-Tobriner, 21.64 – 2008 Olympic Games

Alexy also moved up from tied for 15th into 4th in the 2024-25 world rankings, sitting just six one-hundredths back of world #1 Egor Kornev (21.43).

Alexy came into the competition with a season-best of 21.94, set at the Speedo Grand Challenge less than two weeks ago in Irvine.

Alexy set his previous best time of 21.57 at the 2023 World Championships, winning the silver medal in the final in the midst of a breakout summer, having entered the 2022-23 long course season with a PB of 22.13.

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Alexy placed 4th in the 50 free final in 21.76, having set a season-best of 21.66 in the semis.

Having already punched his ticket to the 2025 World Championships by winning the 100 free on Tuesday night, Alexy is the clear favorite to win the 50 free, which will be the final event of the meet on Saturday.

He comes into the meet seeded 2nd behind Chris Guiliano, who was the runner-up at the Olympic Trials last year to earn the second Olympic berth behind American Record holder Caeleb Dressel, who’s not in the field this week.

Prior to winning the 100 free on Tuesday night, Alexy became just the sixth swimmer in history to break 47 seconds in the prelims, clocking 46.99 to come within three one-hundredths of Dressel’s American Record.