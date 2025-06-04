2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of finals should bring plenty of action in Indy with the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 butterfly on the slate, with qualification on the line in individual events and the 4×200 freestyle relay.

The night will begin with a rematch between Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein in the 200 freestyle. While Ledecky led the field in prelims, Weinstein threw down a huge 800 freestyle performance last night and should be charging in finals. After strong performances in prelims, Erin Gemmell (1:56.06) and Anna Peplowski (1:56.39) will look to make the team as well, as the top 4 swimmers all qualify for the 4×200 freestyle relay. Following a strong battle in the 100 freestyle last night, Simone Manuel (1:57.29) and Torri Huske (1:57.03) were amongst the top swimmers in prelims, as both swimmers will be looking to add an additional event to their World Championship schedules.

Texas teammates Luke Hobson (1:44.78) and Rex Maurer (1:45.46) established the top two times out of prelims in the men’s 200 freestyle as they will be looking for a 1-2 Longhorn finish. Gabriel Jett tied Maurer in prelims (1:45.46) as he will look to play spoiler. With all of the swimmers in the field at or below 1:46.20, the race could shape up to be a large battle though, especially with relay spots on the line. Keep an eye out for teenager Luka Mijatovic, who threw down a blazing 1:45.92 to shatter the 15-16 NAG Record in the event during prelims as he will look to make his first senior-level international team.

The 200 breaststroke will be a battle of UVA teammates as the Cavaliers claimed the top 5 spots out of prelims, led by Olympic Champion Kate Douglass (2:23.32). Alex Walsh qualified a few seconds back from Douglass (2:26.24) but should be the favorite to claim the second spot in the event for Worlds. Aside from Douglass and Walsh, UVA also features Leah Hayes (2:27.62), Katie Christopherson (2:26.96), and Emma Weber (2:28.14) in the final.

With questions flurrying surrounding the future of US men’s breaststroke, AJ Pouch established himself as the top qualifier out of prelims of the men’s 200 breast with a 2:08.96. Both he and Gabe Nunziata (2:10.22) dipped under the World Aquatics A-cut this morning, providing some sense of relief. With Josh Matheny lurking back in 4th place out of prelims, this race could be interesting as all of the swimmers will have to dip under the A-cut again (2:10.32) to send the top two swimmers to the World Championships this summer.

The men’s 200 breaststroke will lead into the women’s 200 backstroke, where there is opposite the concern with an absolutely loaded field that could easily leave someone notable off of the World Championship roster. Former World Record holder Regan Smith qualified 4th this morning with a comfortable swim. However, teenagers Charlotte Crush and Leah Shackley threw down impressive prelims swims to claim the top two spots heading into the final, making it an uphill battle for Smith. 2024 Olympian Phoebe Bacon and 2021 Olympians Rhyan White and Claire Curzan will also feature in the loaded field.

Though the men’s 200 backstroke is lacking some notable names, including Ryan Murphy, the field looks equally as deep. Following a disappointing 3rd place finish at last summer’s Olympic Trials, Jack Aikins led the field in prelims by over 1.5 seconds in 1:55.49. He will look for redemption here, but will be challenged by Olympian Keaton Jones. In this morning’s prelims, Jones looked relatively relaxed with a 1:57.73 performance, leaving him qualified 5th.

Gretchen Walsh will be back in action in the women’s 50 butterfly after booking her ticket to Worlds last night in the 100 freestyle. Walsh posted a 24.98 in prelims, coming less than a tenth of a second off of her own American Record in the event 24.93. She’ll be chasing that mark tonight, while the rest of the field is chasing her. The aforementioned Douglass owns the 2nd seed for the final (25.59) as she will take on the double with the 200 breaststroke.

The session will wrap-up with a battle for redemption in the men’s 50 butterfly between Shaine Casas, Dare Rose, and Michael Andrew as all three athletes look to punch their tickets to Worlds after disappointing finishes at Olympic Trials last summer. Casas leads the pack after a 23.10 performance this morning, but Rose was only .02 off of him (23.12), setting them up for a great race side-by-side.

WOMEN’S 200 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus , AUS (2024)

AUS (2024) American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Katie Ledecky – 1:55.22

– 1:55.22 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.23

MEN’S 200 Freestyle- Final

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

(2008) U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Luke Hobson , 1:44.89

, 1:44.89 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70

WOMEN’S 200 Breaststroke- Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

WOMEN’S 200 Backstroke – Final

MEN’S 200 Backstroke- Final

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol , USA (2009)

, USA (2009) American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

(2009) U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Piersol (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Ryan Murphy – 1:54.33

– 1:54.33 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2014)

American Record: 24.93 – Gretchen Walsh (2025)

(2025) U.S. Open Record: 24.93 – Gretchen Walsh (2025)

(2025) 2023 U.S. National Champion: Gretchen Walsh – 25.11

– 25.11 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.23

MEN’S 50 Butterfly- Final