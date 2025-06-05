Gretchen Walsh Pops 24.66 50 Butterfly American Record, Fourth-Fastest Swim In History

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Updated Top 5 All-Time Rankings, Women’s LCM 50 Butterfly:
- Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) 24.43, 2014
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.66, 2025*
- Zhang Yufei (China) – 25.05, 2023
- Therese Alshammar (Sweden) – 25.07, 2009
- Rikako Ikee (Japan) – 25.11, 2018
In addition to her historic 50 fly performance tonight, the Todd DeSorbo–coached star made headlines yesterday as well, becoming the fifth-fastest American woman in history in the 100 frees with a time of 52.78. She touched 2nd in that race to qualify for the World Championship team there, too.
Walsh, already moving through Trials with two qualifications under her belt, is the heavy favorite for gold in the 50 fly and a strong medal contender in the aforementioned 100 free. She’ll take on the 100 fly tomorrow, where she’ll have a chance to break the world record in that event for the fourth time in her career—and the third time this season. Keep an eye on her 54.60 mark in that race. She’ll close out her meet on Saturday with the 50 free, where she may challenge the 24-second barrier and take aim at Kate Douglass’ American record of 23.91.
Walsh’s big breakout on the long course international stage began at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she opened with the previous world record in the 100 fly. She also qualified in the 50 and 100 free events. At the Paris Games, she claimed silver in the 100 fly (55.63, behind Huske), finished 4th in the 50 free (24.21), and touched 8th in the 100 free (53.04). She also earned three relay medals: two golds in the women’s 4×100 medley and mixed 4×100 medley relays, and one silver in the 4×100 free relay.
Outside of the long course pool, Walsh has firmly established herself as the top short course swimmer on the planet. While her dominance in short course yards was already evident during her standout career at the University of Virginia, she finally had the opportunity to showcase that ability in short course meters last year—and did so in spectacular fashion.
She exploded at the Short Course World Championships this past December. There, she earned seven gold medals, set 11 world records across six different events (including two relays), and rewrote the record books in the 50 free (22.83), 50 fly (23.94), 100 fly (52.71), and 100 IM (55.11). She also posted the second-fastest time ever in the 100 free at 50.31.
