The Relay Breakdown: Men’s 4x200m Freestyle

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
MEN’S 200 Freestyle- Final
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Luke Hobson, 1:44.89
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70
Results:
- Luke Hobson (TXLA) – 1:43.73 *US Open Record*
- Gabriel Jett (CAL) – 1:44.70
- Rex Maurer (TXLA) – 1:45.13
- Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:45.22
- Carson Foster (UN) – 1:45.45
- Kieran Smith (RAC) – 1:45.72
- Chris Guiliano (TXLA) – 1:45.73
- Luke Mijatovic (PLS) – 1:46.39
After a prelims session where 14 men broke 1:47, the final tonight did not disappoint with seven men 1:45.73 or better. The add-up of the top four is 6:58.78 – only 0.23 seconds slower than the World Record.
The US may well now be favourites for the 4×200 free this summer, and there will be a fascinating matchup between a very raw American team and a British quartet who have developed a winning habit.
The top four from tonight will be guaranteed a spot, whilst fifth and sixth will need to wait to see how the team shapes up elsewhere.
So, what does all this mean for Team USA’s 4×200 free relay this summer?
The Past Is History, the Future Is a Mystery?
Last year’s Olympic Trials featured the fastest (by relay add-up) U.S. Nationals final ever before this year. Four men were 1:45.61 or better, with that time ending up being enough to take eighth in Paris.
The US took silver in the 4×200 free relay there behind a British quartet that have dominated the event every time they have swum in the past four years, but they have now swum 7:00.XX at three consecutive summer international meets.
With Luke Hobson looking formidable as the leadoff, and Kieran Smith and Carson Foster having shown some serious sub-1:45 speed in this event, this could be the year they snatch the crown back.
The add-up this year was even faster than in 2024, and that should instill some confidence for a sub-7:00 time in Singapore.
Here was what the gaps looked like between the add-up from the top four at Nationals and the relay times swum later that summer since 2000.
We love to predict how relays will perform before a major summer meet. There are almost no other real opportunities for a top-tier long course relay team to compete, so there’s limited data to go off.
Based on the U.S. Nationals results we’ve built a rough model to predict the final time for the American 4×100 free relay this summer. To calculate this we’ve considered the National Championship results (top four), previous history of the drops from Nationals to the relay in the summer, and the raw times themselves.
The past four years look something like this:
|Year
|Trials Add-up
|Predicted Time
|Range (90% confidence band*)
|Range (50% confidence band)
|Actual Relay Time
|2021
|7:03.21
|7:00.90
|7:00.11 – 7:01.83
|7:00.62 – 7:01.27
|7:02.43
|2022
|7:02.92
|7:00.67
|6:59.83 – 7:01.62
|7:00.37- 7:01.05
|7:00.34
|2023
|7:02.81
|7:00.58
|6:59.72 – 7:01.54
|7:00.27 – 7:00.96
|7:00.02
|2024
|7:01.48
|6:59.59
|6:58.29 – 7:00.64
|6:59.08 – 7:00.04
|7:00.78
*This defines the upper and lower limits of a range in which we would be 90% sure that the result would fall – if this was raced 100 times, in 90 of those we’d expect a time in this range.
First things first, the model does have some limitations. It is only intended as a ballpark figure and the 90% and 50% confidence bands are too confident, especially for the last few years where the actual drops have ranged anywhere from 0.88 seconds to 2.92 seconds.
Overall though, we’re not looking for this to give us an absolute relay time to hold ourselves to for the summer – just a range which we (or you) can debate. Without further ado, here are all the numbers from this year’s trials you need to worry about.
The Numbers
|Top 4
|1
|Luke Hobson – 1:43.73
|2
|Gabriel Jett – 1:44.70
|3
|Rex Maurer – 1:45.13
|4
|Henry McFadden – 1:45.22
|Total
|6:58.78
|Predicted time
|6:57.21
|Range (90% confidence band)
|6:53.73 – 6:58.72
|Range (50% confidence band)
|6:56.90 – 6:58.45
The top four tonight were quick enough to expose a limitation in our rough’n’ready model – when the add-up is on the World Record the sky really is the limit. A 1:43.43 average would be quite something to watch.
Fastest three flat-start times of the top-six:
|Place
|Swimmer
|#1
|#2
|#3
|1
|Luke Hobson
|1:43.73
|1:44.78
|1:44.79
|2
|Gabriel Jett
|1:44.70
|1:45.46
|1:47.16
|3
|Rex Maurer
|1:45.13
|1:45.46
|1:46.79
|4
|Henry McFadden
|1:45.22
|1:46.13
|1:46.80
|5
|Carson Foster
|1:45.45
|1:45.57
|1:45.62
|6
|Kieran Smith
|1:44.74
|1:45.07
|1:45.12
Fastest senior international three relay splits of the top six:
|Place
|Swimmer
|#1
|#2
|#3
|1
|Luke Hobson
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Gabriel Jett
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Rex Maurer
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Henry McFadden
|1:46.39
|–
|–
|5
|Carson Foster
|1:43.94
|1:44.49
|1:45.02
|6
|Kieran Smith
|1:44.35
|1:44.47
|1:44.80
Hobson has led off every 4×200 relay he has been part of for Team USA
Fastest flat-start add-up:
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Luke Hobson
|1:43.73
|2
|Gabriel Jett
|1:44.70
|3
|Kieran Smith
|1:44.74
|4
|Rex Maurer
|1:45.13
|Add-up
|6:58.30
Fastest flat start + relay split add-up:
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Luke Hobson
|1:43.73
|2
|Carson Foster
|1:43.94
|3
|Kieran Smith
|1:44.35
|4
|Gabriel Jett
|1:44.70 (FS)
|Total
|Add-up
|6:56.72
As a final look ahead, here are the U.S. Nationals/Trials to summer relay drops since 2000 based on location. The circles get darker as the year gets later, and any hollow circles indicate a negative drop – that is, an increase.
I fancy USA chances to finally beat UK
I still can’t believe Jett went 1:44 and got 2nd. I thought top 6 would have been an awesome result.
Stanford and CAL are doing awesome.
Relay names guy and Andrew are in shambles.
I still can’t believe Jett went 1:44 and got 2nd. I thought top 6 would have been an awesome result.
Also, Hobson is a machine.
Mcfadden has had quite the meet so far. Goes 47 high in the 100, and 145 low in the 200. Another thing is that if the roster spots get interesting, he could also be thrown on the 100 relay in the prelims.
658 is very possible but 657 or below is unrealistic
I do think GB will be closer than what trials results suggest with Richards not going out in a 49.8, Scott getting some more training in him after returning from a 6 week break in January and Dean being back in the mix, but 2025 definitely feels like the year the GB 4X2 is dethroned by the US.
I mean USA is already only 0.3! from the WR just from Trials flat start times, while GB has a big question mark over Dean after his multi-month break Post-Paris. Plus, it seems like the US will rest 3 of their swimmers in prelims while GB will only rest 2.
I’m hoping GB can pull off an upset, but it’ll require… Read more »
The 90% confidence range exhibits a 50% hit rate, and the 50% confidence range shows a 0% hit rate, for what it’s worth.
The last visual is very hard to make sense of.
Sure feels like we’re all glossing over Maurer and McFadden a bit quickly. Seems like just penciling in Smith and Foster might be politically dicey or at least premature?
Love to see that relay WR go down!
I’m not crapping on McFadden, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Carson gets a finals spot over him.