The Relay Breakdown: Men’s 4x200m Freestyle

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 Freestyle- Final

Results:

After a prelims session where 14 men broke 1:47, the final tonight did not disappoint with seven men 1:45.73 or better. The add-up of the top four is 6:58.78 – only 0.23 seconds slower than the World Record.

The US may well now be favourites for the 4×200 free this summer, and there will be a fascinating matchup between a very raw American team and a British quartet who have developed a winning habit.

The top four from tonight will be guaranteed a spot, whilst fifth and sixth will need to wait to see how the team shapes up elsewhere.

So, what does all this mean for Team USA’s 4×200 free relay this summer?

The Past Is History, the Future Is a Mystery?

Last year’s Olympic Trials featured the fastest (by relay add-up) U.S. Nationals final ever before this year. Four men were 1:45.61 or better, with that time ending up being enough to take eighth in Paris.

The US took silver in the 4×200 free relay there behind a British quartet that have dominated the event every time they have swum in the past four years, but they have now swum 7:00.XX at three consecutive summer international meets.

With Luke Hobson looking formidable as the leadoff, and Kieran Smith and Carson Foster having shown some serious sub-1:45 speed in this event, this could be the year they snatch the crown back.

The add-up this year was even faster than in 2024, and that should instill some confidence for a sub-7:00 time in Singapore.

Here was what the gaps looked like between the add-up from the top four at Nationals and the relay times swum later that summer since 2000.

We love to predict how relays will perform before a major summer meet. There are almost no other real opportunities for a top-tier long course relay team to compete, so there’s limited data to go off.

Based on the U.S. Nationals results we’ve built a rough model to predict the final time for the American 4×100 free relay this summer. To calculate this we’ve considered the National Championship results (top four), previous history of the drops from Nationals to the relay in the summer, and the raw times themselves.

The past four years look something like this:

Year Trials Add-up Predicted Time Range (90% confidence band*) Range (50% confidence band) Actual Relay Time 2021 7:03.21 7:00.90 7:00.11 – 7:01.83 7:00.62 – 7:01.27 7:02.43 2022 7:02.92 7:00.67 6:59.83 – 7:01.62 7:00.37- 7:01.05 7:00.34 2023 7:02.81 7:00.58 6:59.72 – 7:01.54 7:00.27 – 7:00.96 7:00.02 2024 7:01.48 6:59.59 6:58.29 – 7:00.64 6:59.08 – 7:00.04 7:00.78

*This defines the upper and lower limits of a range in which we would be 90% sure that the result would fall – if this was raced 100 times, in 90 of those we’d expect a time in this range.

First things first, the model does have some limitations. It is only intended as a ballpark figure and the 90% and 50% confidence bands are too confident, especially for the last few years where the actual drops have ranged anywhere from 0.88 seconds to 2.92 seconds.

Overall though, we’re not looking for this to give us an absolute relay time to hold ourselves to for the summer – just a range which we (or you) can debate. Without further ado, here are all the numbers from this year’s trials you need to worry about.

The Numbers

Top 4 1 Luke Hobson – 1:43.73 2 Gabriel Jett – 1:44.70 3 Rex Maurer – 1:45.13 4 Henry McFadden – 1:45.22 Total 6:58.78 Predicted time 6:57.21 Range (90% confidence band) 6:53.73 – 6:58.72 Range (50% confidence band) 6:56.90 – 6:58.45

The top four tonight were quick enough to expose a limitation in our rough’n’ready model – when the add-up is on the World Record the sky really is the limit. A 1:43.43 average would be quite something to watch.

Fastest three flat-start times of the top-six:

Fastest senior international three relay splits of the top six:

Hobson has led off every 4×200 relay he has been part of for Team USA

Fastest flat-start add-up:

Fastest flat start + relay split add-up:

As a final look ahead, here are the U.S. Nationals/Trials to summer relay drops since 2000 based on location. The circles get darker as the year gets later, and any hollow circles indicate a negative drop – that is, an increase.