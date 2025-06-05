Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luke Hobson Goes 1:43.73 To Shatter Phelp’s Longstanding 200 Free US Open Record

by Sam Blacker 4

June 04th, 2025 News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 Freestyle- Final

Results:

  1. Luke Hobson (TXLA) – 1:43.73 *US Open Record*
  2. Gabriel Jett (CAL) – 1:44.70
  3. Rex Maurer (TXLA) – 1:45.13
  4. Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:45.22
  5. Carson Foster (UN) – 1:45.45
  6. Kieran Smith (RAC) – 1:45.72
  7. Chris Guiliano (TXLA) – 1:45.73
  8. Luke Mijarovic (PLS) – 1:46.39

After shaving a hundredth off his best this morning in 1:44.78, Luke Hobson hacked over a second off that in tonight’s final to break Michael Phelp’s supersuited U.S. Open Record in 1:43.73. That jumps the Texas swimmer from up to 5th all-time, and makes him only the sixth swimmer ever to break the 1:44 barrier.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Paul Biedermann (GER), 1:42.00 – 2009
  2. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:42.96 – 2008
  3. David Popovici (ROU), 1:42.97 – 2022
  4. Yannick Agnel (FRA), 1:43.14 – 2012
  5. Luke Hobson (USA), 1:43.73 – 2025

The US Open record stood at 1:44.10 which Phelps set at the 2008 Olympic trials in Omaha, and had stood for 17 years.

Hobson was out fast, turning under world record pace at the 50 and hitting halfway in 50.05. That’s far quicker than he normally goes out, and is actually only the third time he’s swum the first 100 under 51 seconds, although he was out in 50.29 in what looked like a trial run for tonight. For reference, in his bronze-medal-winning swim in Paris he was out in 51.37. He threw down another 26-low on the third 50 to hit the wall in 1:16.34, 1.47 seconds under American Record pace.

Whilst he came back to the field a little on the final 50, he still had enough in the tank to touch well under the 1:44 barrier. That makes him one of only two active swimmers to have done so, along with Olympic Champion David Popovici, and after setting new all-time marks in both short course meters and yards so far this year he’ll be co-favorite at worst in Singapore.

2023 World Championships 2024 Olympic Games 2025 U.S. National Championships- Heats 2025 U.S. National Championships – Final
50 24.73 24.70 24.25 24.05
100 26.28 (51.01) 26.67 (51.37) 26.04 (50.29) 26.00 (50.05)
150 26.74 (1:17.75) 26.63 (1:18.00) 26.73 (1:17.02) 26.29 (1:16.34)
200 27.12 (1:44.87) 26.79 (1:44.79) 27.76 (1:44.78) 27.39 (1:43.73)
Total 1:44.87 1:44.79 1:44.78 1:43.73

This was the 11th-fastest performance of all time, and puts him in rarefied air. All four men ahead of him have won either World gold, Olympic gold or both.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Paul Biedermann (GER), 1:42.00 – 2009
  2. Paul Biedermann (GER), 1:42.81 – 2009
  3. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:42.96 – 2008
  4. David Popovici (ROU), 1:42.97 – 2022
  5. David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.13 – 2024
  6. Yannick Agnel (FRA), 1:43.14 – 2012
  7. David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.21 – 2022
  8. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:43.22 – 2009
  9. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:43.31 – 2008
  10. Paul Biedermann (GER), 1:43.65 – 2009
  11. Luke Hobson (USA), 1:43.73 – 2025

Behind Hobson Gabriel Jett took second in 1:44.70, slicing well over two seconds off his best prior to today and becoming just the fifth American man to break 1:45 after Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Luke Hobson and Ricky Berens. That made this the first race since the World Champi0nship final in Shanghai in 2011 to see two US men under that mark

4
holy moly
7 minutes ago

holy moly

PFA
9 minutes ago

Now the US have a shot at their own WR and are going to def give GBR a run at the world title this is going to be one of the most exciting relays on the men’s side from a race perspective

JapanMastersswimmer26
15 minutes ago

US Team is looking fast for worlds! Everybody but Luka was sub 146 in the final. Maybe the US team can give the UK a run for their money?

Bevo
19 minutes ago

May be the best race at Worlds

