Claire Weinstein Gives Full Breakdown of 100 Free/800 Free (4:15/4:04) Double

On the first night of world championship trials, Claire Weinstein took on a hefty double, swimming the 100 free final less than half an hour before the 800 free final. In the 800 free, after finishing 8th in the 100 free (53.72), Weinstein pulled off a massive upset, negative splitting her 800 (4:15/4:04) to pass Jillian Cox on the last 50 and touch 2nd to make the world champ team.