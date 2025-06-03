2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

One year after the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming team was assembled in Lucas Oil Stadium, we’re back in Indianapolis–but this time, swimmers are aiming to qualify for the 2025 World Aquatic Championships. There are other international rosters on the line as well, mainly the World Junior Championships and World University Games.

Plenty has changed since last year and this post-Olympic year sees many Paris Olympians taking this year to recharge, whether that means focusing on non-primary events or prioritizing other areas of their life and skipping U.S. Nationals entirely. That leaves plenty of opportunity for new names to emerge and for familiar faces to take on new roles on the national team.

All that gets started today. There’s a busier finals session ahead that includes the fastest heat of the women’s 800 freestyle and men’s 1500 freestyle but since those events do not do prelims/finals, that leaves us with just two events on tap this morning: the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle relay.

All four of last year’s Olympic qualifiers in the 200 butterfly are back in the water in Indianapolis this year. Regan Smith and Alex Shackell lead the women’s 200 butterfly, aiming to hold off a charge from teen phenom Audrey Derivaux. We got a preview of this matchup at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim, where Smith and Shackell did touch first and second. On the men’s side, Luca Urlando and Thomas Heilman are in the driver’s seat. Urlando threw down a 1:52.37 at the Sacramento Pro Swim; his first lifetime best in the event since 2019 that made him the fourth-fastest performer in event history.

Then, we’ll turn our attention to the 100 freestyle, where relay selections are on the line as well as individual event slots. Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske pushed the boat out in Fort Lauderdale, throwing down times of 52.90 and 52.95, respectively. Huske is the Olympic silver medalist in this event and Walsh has been unstoppable recently and her nation-leading time this season marked her first sub-53 second swim. Then, there’s last year’s Olympic Trials champion Kate Douglass and the American record holder Simone Manuel. They made up the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay in Paris and are the favorites coming into the week, but teenager Rylee Erisman leads a charge looking to upset this stable-seeming top four.

Things seem more unpredictable on the men’s side, where gaps left by Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong mean there’s an opportunity for new swimmers to step up. Olympic finalists Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy appear to have a solid grip on the top two spots, but Shaine Casas aims to get a potentially big meet started on the right note. Olympians Matt King, Brooks Curry, and Kieran Smith should be in the mix too, along with Jonny Kulow, Patrick Sammon, and Destin Lasco.

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

World Record: 2:01.81 — Liu Zige, China (2009)

American Record: 2:03.84 — Regan Smith (2024)

(2024) U.S. Open Record: 2:03.87 — Regan Smith , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Regan Smith — 2:05.70

— 2:05.70 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Emily Thompson earned the first heat win of the meet. The Stanford sophomore swam a 2:13.89, taking almost a second from her lifetime best to establish the first mark of the morning. Carli Cronk blew by that with her winning time in heat two, swimming 2:11.09. Cronk just had a strong season at Notre Dame and that showed here; 2:11.09 is the second-fastest swim of her career at the closest she’s been to her 2:11.06 lifetime best since she swam it in 2022.

Lindsay Looney won the first circle-seeded heat in 2:09.61, becoming the first swimmer to crack the 2:10 barrier. Looney was a 2023 World Championship qualifier in this event and finished third at the U.S. Olympic Trials. It was a 1-2 in the heat for Texas, as Campbell Stoll held off Kelsey Zhang to touch second. Stoll swam a lifetime best 2:11.47, dropping over a second. Zhang, a Cal commit, was a hundredth behind Stoll in 2:11.48.

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

World Record: 1:50.34 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 — Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Thomas Heilman — 1:54.50

— 1:54.50 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.51

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2017)

American Record: 52.04 — Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54 — Simone Manuel , United States (2018)

, United States (2018) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kate Douglass — 52.56

— 52.56 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 46.40 — Pan Zhanle, China (2024)

American Record: 46.96 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 47.08 — Jack Alexy , United States (2024)

, United States (2024) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Chris Guiliano — 47.38

— 47.38 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.34

Championship Final Qualifiers: