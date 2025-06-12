Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster: “Come worlds, I’m gonna do my best to get closer to Leon”

Comments: 5

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming out of the 2025 US National Championships, Carson Foster has 3 individual events + relay duties at the World Championships in Singapore. However, Foster didn’t win any of his events in Indianapolis. Foster is enjoying training with Bob Bowman and the super-team he has compiled in Austin, including IM competitors Shaine Casas and Leon Marchand. Looking ahead to July, the Paris Olympic medalist hopes to improve upon his 2nd-place finishes from June.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Owlmando
46 minutes ago

Catch finke first lil bro/s

Its exciting he’s open about the challenge esp given they train together

2
-4
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
49 minutes ago

Carson being right on his bests at Trials is a scary sign. I wouldn’t mind seeing him go by Lochte’s 4:05.1 from London, have him 2nd fastest American behind Phelps and 3rd all-time.

13
0
Reply
Suiii
56 minutes ago

Yeah… this isn’t going to age well. Didn’t even win an event at trials. Leon by a mile

5
-7
Reply
Charge
1 hour ago

As Ryan Lochte can attest, it’s tough when you run up against generational talent

11
0
Reply
man of isle
1 hour ago

you should be proud of all your swims, you always have the best attitude and sportsmanship. It matters just as much as when the clock stops.

5
-2
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!