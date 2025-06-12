Carson Foster: “Come worlds, I’m gonna do my best to get closer to Leon”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Coming out of the 2025 US National Championships, Carson Foster has 3 individual events + relay duties at the World Championships in Singapore. However, Foster didn’t win any of his events in Indianapolis. Foster is enjoying training with Bob Bowman and the super-team he has compiled in Austin, including IM competitors Shaine Casas and Leon Marchand. Looking ahead to July, the Paris Olympic medalist hopes to improve upon his 2nd-place finishes from June.
Catch finke first lil bro/s
Its exciting he’s open about the challenge esp given they train together
Carson being right on his bests at Trials is a scary sign. I wouldn’t mind seeing him go by Lochte’s 4:05.1 from London, have him 2nd fastest American behind Phelps and 3rd all-time.
Yeah… this isn’t going to age well. Didn’t even win an event at trials. Leon by a mile
As Ryan Lochte can attest, it’s tough when you run up against generational talent
you should be proud of all your swims, you always have the best attitude and sportsmanship. It matters just as much as when the clock stops.