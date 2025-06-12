Micolau Hits 100 Breast Record, Ruiz Takes 400 IM On Day Two In Spain

CXII Spanish Summer Championships

Another national record bit the dust at the Spanish Summer Championships, this time in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Racing in this morning’s heats of the event, Nil Cadevall Micolau fired off a time of 1:00.31 to take the top seed.

Micolau opened in 28.57 and closed in 31.74 to overtake the previous Spanish standard of 1:00.39 Carles Coll Marti established last year.

Entering this competition, Micolau’s lifetime best rested at the 1:01.10 logged at last year’s European Junior Championships to come away with the silver medal.

Micolau was slower in tonight’s finals, but he still came away with the gold. He topped the podium in 1:01.01, just .07 ahead of Poland’s Dawid Wiekiera, who settled for silver in 1:01.08. Eudald Tarrats Vilaro secured bronze in 1:01.20.

The other hilight on the day came in the women’s 400m IM, where 23-year-old Alba Vazquez Ruiz got it done for gold in 4:41.02.

Not only did that beat the pack by well over a second but it also dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 4:41.64 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Emma Carrasco Cadens was next to the wall in 4:42.47 followed by Laura Cabanes Garzas who rounded out the podium in 4:44.00.

Of note, reigning national record holder and 200m fly Olympic champion from 2016 Mireia Belmonte was also in the race, placing 6th in a time of 4:54.80. Her national record remains at the 4:31.21 that’s been on the books for 12 years.

Ruiz was the 400m IM champion at the 2019 World Junior Championships and also won European Junior Championships gold that same year.

Additional winners included: