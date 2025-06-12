Kai Van Westering Logs Dutch National Record In 100 Back – 53.51

2025 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 12th – Sunday, June 15th

Amersfoort Arena

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream

The 2025 Dutch Long Course Championships kicked off today from the Amersfoort Arena with the nation’s best juniors and seniors vying for slots on the World Championships roster for Singapore.

Wasting no time making his presence known was Kai van Westering, with the 21-year-old firing off a new Dutch national record in the men’s 100m backstroke event.

Racing in this morning’s heats, van Westering ripped a lifetime best of 53.51 to claim the top seed.

That not only overtook his previous personal best of 53.80 from the 2024 World Championships but it also erased the former Dutch standard of 53.62. The record was put on the books by Nick Direbergen back at the 2012 Olympic Games.

This morning, Westering opened in 25.88 and closed in 27.63 to establish the new 53.51 benchmark, with his time easily clearing the World Aquatics ‘A’ qualification time of 53.94 needed for Singapore.

Come tonight’s final, van Westering couldn’t quite replicate that same performance but he still came away with the gold. He ultimately touched in 53.63 for the victory and the sole time under the ‘A’ cut once again.

Hendrik van der Leest snagged the silver in 55.52 followed by Niels Dijkshoorn who bagged bronze in 56.13.

Van Westering competed for Indiana University at this year’s NCAA Championships.