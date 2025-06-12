Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Katharine Berkoff Sets American Record In 50 Back At Nationals

Katharine Berkoff entered rarefied air last week at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, becoming just the third woman in history to break 27 seconds in the 50 backstroke.

Berkoff, 24, put up a time of 26.97 to break Regan Smith‘s American Record of 27.10 and claim victory in the event to book her ticket to the 2025 World Championships.

Berkoff also broke her own U.S. Open Record of 27.12, also her previous best time, which was set at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials and was an American Record at the time.

The performance ranks Berkoff #2 all-time in the 50 back, joining world record holder Kaylee McKeown and China’s Liu Xiang under the 27-second barrier.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Backstroke (LCM)

Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 26.86 – 2023 World Cup – Budapest Katharine Berkoff (USA), 26.97 – 2025 U.S. National Championships Liu Xiang (CHN), 26.98 – 2018 Asian Games Zhao Jing (CHN), 27.06 – 2009 World Championships Wan Letian (CHN), 27.09 – 2025 Chinese Spring Nationals

Berkoff’s swim was also the second-fastest performance ever, only trailing McKeown’s world record.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 50 Backstroke (LCM)

One night later, Berkoff was the runner-up to Smith in the final of the women’s 100 back, clocking 58.13 to add a second individual event to her 2025 World Championship schedule.

Listen to Berkoff speak about her record swim here.

