Ayden Tan Clocks 2:13.89 in the 200 IM to Move to 2nd in 11-12 All-Time Rankings

2025 Tiger Aquatics C/B/BB+ Memorial Day Meet

May 24-25, 2025

Stockton, California

LCM (50 meters)

Full Results: “2025 Tiger Aquatics C/B/BB+ Memorial Day Meet” on Meet Mobile

12-year-old Ayden Tan took the Tiger Aquatics Memorial Day meet by storm, winning every event he swam, and moving his way into 2nd in the all-time rankings in the 11-12 boys 200 IM with his 2:13.89.

Tan, a five-time NAG record holder in the 10&Under events, dropped more than three seconds from the 2:17.37 he went in April and now finds himself sitting exactly three tenths behind Richard Poplawski’s 2:13.59 NAG record from 2019. Tan will be 12 for the remainder of the long course season, so he has a few more months to break the record.

He also moved into the top ten all time in the the 50 fly. His time of 27.33 was more than a second faster than the 28.40 he went in June of last year, and it moved him into first in the country this season for his age group and 9th in the event all time.

Tan won his other four events at the meet in new personal best times, moving into 1st or 2nd in the country this season in all four of them.

In the 50 free, his 25.85 was eight tenths faster than his previous best, and moved him up to 2nd in the country this season, behind Sheldon Lamb’s 25.61.

He went 29.80 in the 50 back, for a four tenth drop and the top time in the country this season, and 1:04.62 in the 100 back, a two tenth drop and the 2nd spot in the season rankings.

Tan also took over the top spot in the boy’s 100 fly, thanks to his 1:01.86 which is a second-and-a-half ahead of Parker Wheeler’s 1:03.33.

Ayden was not the only Tan that had an impressive meet. 10-year-old Kyra Tan won almost all of her events, with the exception of the 50 breast which she was disqualified in, moving into the top ten this season in all five events.

She currently sits in 2nd in three of the five. In the 50 free, she swam 29.87 to take over the 2nd spot, sitting almost eight tenths behind Annabelle Hayes’ 29.09. Her 50 back was 34.27, which again sits behind Annabelle Hayes’ 33.65. Finally, her 50 fly came in at 31.04, just over a tenth behind Hayes’ 30.91 in 1st.

In the 100 fly, she took over the 3rd ranking in 1:13.68, almost seven tenths behind Hayes’ 1:13.02 for 2nd.

Her final event was the 200 IM, where she went 2:43.85 for 7th in the country among 10&Under girls this season.

Mikayla Tan, a 15-year-old NAG record holder, also swam a few events, and her 1:09.83 in the 100 breast took over the top spot in the country this season for 15-16 year-old girls.

Other notable swims: