Katharine Berkoff on 50 Back American Record: “I felt like the details weren’t perfect”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a 27.15 prelim swim, Katharine Berkoff blew away the field in the 50 back final. Not only did she secure her spot on the world champs team this summer by taking the win, she also broke Regan Smith‘s American record (27.10) as well as her own US Open and championship records (27.12). Berkoff also became the #2 performer of all-time in the event and 3rd woman to go under the 27-second barrier.

