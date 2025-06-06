2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Preview

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate prelims session of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is fast approaching. This morning, the heats of the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke take to the water for a quick, three event prelims session.

Katie Ledecky Is Back In The Water

After a day off yesterday, the legendary Katie Ledecky hits the competition pool for the 400 freestyle today. Last month, Ledecky had an epic duel with Summer McIntosh, coming from behind to win in 3:56.81. She scared her American record in the event as she cracked 3:57 for the first time since 2016.

Ledecky won’t have McIntosh to battle with at this meet, but of course she’s got a long history of pushing herself to incredible times. She’s clearly on form this week, but prelims will just be about setting herself up for a good swim tonight. Behind her, Claire Weinstein‘s 4:01 in Fort Lauderdale made her a strong candidate for the second roster spot and she’s shown the full range of her versatility this week, making the 100 freestyle championship final on the same night she qualified for Singapore in the 1500 freestyle.

This field is littered with Olympians, as Erin Gemmell, Katie Grimes, Bella Sims, Emma Weyant, and Anna Peplowski put their names forward this morning.

Horns Up In Men’s 400 Freestyle?

Kieran Smith will be feeling the pressure in this event today. He’s the Tokyo Games bronze medalist in this event and has been the staple of the American 400 freestyle since those Olympics. This is his best shot to confirm a spot on the World Championship roster; he finished sixth in the 200 freestyle but is currently in danger of being left home based on the number of doubles currently on the men’s roster.

He’ll swim in the fifth of six heats this morning, next to Carson Foster, who, along with teammates Rex Maurer, David Johnston, and Luke Hobson in the next heat, is aiming to make this event all about the Longhorns. The Texas group has been great at this meet so far, with strong swims from all four of these swimmers already this week. But they will need to do more than out-touch Smith to get the top two roster spots. U.S. Olympic Trials champion Aaron Shackell holds the top seed and youngster Luka Mijatovic had a lights out 200 freestyle two days ago.

King’s Reign Continues This Morning

Lilly King did her thing in front of a home crows last night, winning the 50 breaststroke and earning her spot on the final World Championship team of her decorated career. She pulled away from the rest of the field to win that final in her last time competing in the United States, but it could be a closer race in the women’s 100 breaststroke.

King will run into the full force of the Virginia breaststroke group in this event. This is a group that earned the top five spots for the women’s 200 breaststroke final. King is in heat eight this morning as the top seed in the event and will race Alex Walsh, the 200 breast silver medalist, and Leah Hayes, the 400 IM bronze medalist at this meet. But there are plenty of Cavaliers earlier in the event too. Kate Douglass is in the first circle-seeded heat and Olympian Emma Weber is in heat seven. Weber faces 50 breaststroke finalists Piper Enge and McKenzie Siroky in her heat; Siroky was fast yesterday morning, watch to see if that trend continues.

Campbell McKean Reloads

While King’s reign is coming to an end, Campbell McKean‘s may just be beginning. The 18-year-old Texas commit upset the veteran Michael Andrew in the 50 breaststroke last night to punch his ticket to Singapore. He swam 26.90, becoming the fifth-fastest American in history.

His speed and well-timed finish bode well for the men’s 100 breaststroke, which is another wide open race. McKean’s been dropping time left and right this spring and could take another chunk of time off this morning. He’ll be in heat six, swimming next to 200 breaststroke silver medalist AJ Pouch. American record holder Michael Andrew will be in the next heat, aiming to set up for a win in the final that would confirm his Worlds spot.

Then, the Indiana breaststroke group takes over. Olympian Josh Matheny is the top seed and is joined in the final heat by Hoosier teammates Brian Benzing and Jassen Yep. Matheny is looking to add to his schedule after winning the 200 breaststroke, while Benzing and Yep are two of the many swimmers in this field looking to join McKean by making their first senior international team.

Setting Up For A Women’s 100 Backstroke Showdown

There’s been a lot of great racing already in Indianapolis, but this could prove to be the race of the meet later tonight. There’s world record holder Regan Smith, who has touched second in three events so far this meet. Her 50 backstroke silver was a tenth off her best, an encouraging sign for her backstroke sprint speed this week.

Katharine Berkoff beat Smith in the 50 backstroke final yesterday, reclaiming the American record by becoming the first American woman to break 27 seconds (26.97). Berkoff broke 58 seconds for the first time last summer and joined Smith on the Paris podium. She’s on form this week but so is Claire Curzan, who’s having her best long-course meet in years. Curzan won the 200 backstroke with a lifetime best 2:05.09 and swam a lifetime best in the 50 backstroke for bronze last night (27.26).

There will be plenty of women looking to disrupt these three, including a fleet of Berkoff’s fellow Wolfpack swimmers. This is as deep a field as ever, but Smith, Berkoff, and Curzan have set up for an intense finals race. We’ll see if anyone else can get in on the action.

Jack Aikins Looks For 100/200 Back Double

Last year, Jack Aikins finished a heartbreaking third-place in the 100 and 200 backstroke at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. He’s already rewritten the script in the 200 backstroke, winning the event and making his first long-course Worlds team through a qualification meet. Can he do the same in the 100 backstroke?

He’s the top seed and should move through to the final easily. Shaine Casas swims in the heat before him and will likely be his main competition in the final. Casas had a double yesterday, winning the 100 fly and taking second in the 50 backstroke, but isn’t shying away from a busy schedule. 50 backstroke winner Quintin McCarty will be in lane eight in heat seven, swimming against Casas and fellow Wolfpack teammate Daniel Diehl. McCarty’s win meant he qualified for his first World Championship team as well. It’s a tougher road for him in the 100 backstroke, but he’s shown he’s capable of a suprise.