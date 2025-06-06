Futures Qualifier Amira Washington (2026) Makes Verbal Commitment to Howard Bison

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amira Washington from Clarksburg, New Jersey, has verbally committed to swim and study at Howard University beginning in the fall of 2026. She wrote on social media:

“I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Howard University! I would like to thank God along with all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this journey and making my dream a reality. I’d also like to thank Coach Nic for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO BISON!!! 🦬💙❤️”

A rising senior at Red Bank Regional High School, Washington swims year-round with the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and specializes in sprint fly, back, and free. She recently competed at the 2025 YMCA National Short Course Championships in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly and left the meet with a new PB in the 100 free.

At the high school Shore Conference Tournament in January 2025, she won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 100 fly, picking up lifetime bests in both events.

Last summer, she clocked PBs of 28.20/1:01.41 in the 50/100 free and 28.77 in the 50 fly at the 2024 YMCA National Long Course Championships, where she finaled in both the 50 back (19th) and 50 fly (12th).

Washington will be entering a strong sprint program when she suits up with the Bison in the fall of 2026. Howard had 5 “A” finalists and 4 “B” finalists in the 50 free, 2 “A” and 5 “B” in the 100 free, 3 “A” and 2 “B” in the 100 free, and 3 “A” in the 100 back at the 2025 NEC Swimming and Diving Championship. Washington would have made the “A” final in the 100 fly and the “B” finals in the 50/100 free and 100 back. The women finished 2nd place in the conference, 43 points behind Central Connecticut State.

Best SCY times:

50 fly – 26.51

50 fly relay split – 24.72

100 fly – 56.59

50 back – 27.12

100 back – 57.77

50 free – 24.19

50 free relay split – 23.41

100 free – 53.00

