Carmen Weiler Fires Off Spanish Record In Women’s 100 Back – 58.83

CXII Spanish Summer Championships

Wednesday, June 11th – Sunday, June 15th

Mallorca, Spain

LCM (50m)

The 2025 Spanish Summer Championships started with a bang as 20-year-old Carmen Weiler fired off a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke event.

Racing in this morning’s heats, Weiler stopped the clock at a swift mark of 58.83 to take the top seed.

That effort checked in as a lifetime best, easily overtaking the 59.57 she established in the heats of the event at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Weiler opened in 28.75 and closed in 30.08 to get the job done, clearing the World Championships qualification time of 1:00.16 needed for Singapore in the process.

During tonight’s medal-deciding contest, Weiler was slightly slower but still under the 59-second barrier in 58.94 for the gold. Estella Llum Tonrath Nollgen was next to the wall in 1:00.65 while Sara Costa De Vicente rounded out the podium in 1:00.67.

Weiler now checks in as the 8th-swiftest performer on the planet at the moment.

2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Back Regan USA

Smith 2 Kaylee

MCKEOWN AUS 57.65 3 Katharine

Berkoff USA 58.13 4 Kylie

Masse CAN 58.18 5 Leah

SHACKLEY USA 58.53 6 Claire

CURZAN USA 58.60 7 Phoebe

BACON USA 58.80 8 Mollie

O'CALLAGHAN AUS 58.85 9 Taylor

RUCK CAN 58.93 10 Roos

VANOTTERDIJK BEL 58.97 View Top 26»

She represented the sole swimmer of the day to dip under a World Championships qualification time.

Additional winners included: