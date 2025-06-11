Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carmen Weiler Fires Off Spanish Record In Women’s 100 Back – 58.83

Comments: 2

CXII Spanish Summer Championships

The 2025 Spanish Summer Championships started with a bang as 20-year-old Carmen Weiler fired off a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke event.

Racing in this morning’s heats, Weiler stopped the clock at a swift mark of 58.83 to take the top seed.

That effort checked in as a lifetime best, easily overtaking the 59.57 she established in the heats of the event at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Weiler opened in 28.75 and closed in 30.08 to get the job done, clearing the World Championships qualification time of 1:00.16 needed for Singapore in the process.

During tonight’s medal-deciding contest, Weiler was slightly slower but still under the 59-second barrier in 58.94 for the gold. Estella Llum Tonrath Nollgen was next to the wall in 1:00.65 while Sara Costa De Vicente rounded out the podium in 1:00.67.

Weiler now checks in as the 8th-swiftest performer on the planet at the moment.

2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Back

Regan USA
Smith
05/03
57.46
2Kaylee
MCKEOWN		AUS57.6504/22
3Katharine
Berkoff 		USA58.1306/06
4Kylie
Masse 		CAN58.1806/07
5Leah
SHACKLEY		USA58.5305/18
6Claire
CURZAN		USA58.6006/06
7Phoebe
BACON		USA58.8006/06
8Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS58.8506/10
9Taylor
RUCK		CAN58.9306/07
10Roos
VANOTTERDIJK		BEL58.9702/08
View Top 26»

She represented the sole swimmer of the day to dip under a World Championships qualification time.

Additional winners included:

  • Mateo Garcia Castro – men’s 1500m freestyle (15:29.68)
  • Carla Carron Muiña – women’s 800m freestyle (8:43.80)
  • Arbidel Gonzalez Alvarez – men’s 100m fly (52.75)
  • Laura Cabanes Garza – women’s 100m fly (59.20)
  • Nil Cadevall Micolau – men’s 50m breast (27.50)
  • Jimena Ruiz Sanchez – women’s 50m breast (31.29)
  • Ulises Juan Saravia Pelaez – men’s 100m back (53.26)

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tencor
22 seconds ago

So many 58s now

0
0
Reply
Slower Than You
6 minutes ago

Pretty big year for her, props for carrying the SC Worlds momentum

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!