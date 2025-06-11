Carmen Weiler Fires Off Spanish Record In Women’s 100 Back – 58.83

CXII Spanish Summer Championships
- Wednesday, June 11th – Sunday, June 15th
- Mallorca, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Start Lists/Live Results
The 2025 Spanish Summer Championships started with a bang as 20-year-old Carmen Weiler fired off a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke event.
Racing in this morning’s heats, Weiler stopped the clock at a swift mark of 58.83 to take the top seed.
That effort checked in as a lifetime best, easily overtaking the 59.57 she established in the heats of the event at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Weiler opened in 28.75 and closed in 30.08 to get the job done, clearing the World Championships qualification time of 1:00.16 needed for Singapore in the process.
During tonight’s medal-deciding contest, Weiler was slightly slower but still under the 59-second barrier in 58.94 for the gold. Estella Llum Tonrath Nollgen was next to the wall in 1:00.65 while Sara Costa De Vicente rounded out the podium in 1:00.67.
Weiler now checks in as the 8th-swiftest performer on the planet at the moment.
2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Back
Smith
57.46
View Top 26»
2 Kaylee
MCKEOWN
AUS 57.65 04/22 3 Katharine
Berkoff
USA 58.13 06/06 4 Kylie
Masse
CAN 58.18 06/07 5 Leah
SHACKLEY
USA 58.53 05/18 6 Claire
CURZAN
USA 58.60 06/06 7 Phoebe
BACON
USA 58.80 06/06 8 Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
AUS 58.85 06/10 9 Taylor
RUCK
CAN 58.93 06/07 10 Roos
VANOTTERDIJK
BEL 58.97 02/08
She represented the sole swimmer of the day to dip under a World Championships qualification time.
Additional winners included:
- Mateo Garcia Castro – men’s 1500m freestyle (15:29.68)
- Carla Carron Muiña – women’s 800m freestyle (8:43.80)
- Arbidel Gonzalez Alvarez – men’s 100m fly (52.75)
- Laura Cabanes Garza – women’s 100m fly (59.20)
- Nil Cadevall Micolau – men’s 50m breast (27.50)
- Jimena Ruiz Sanchez – women’s 50m breast (31.29)
- Ulises Juan Saravia Pelaez – men’s 100m back (53.26)
So many 58s now
Pretty big year for her, props for carrying the SC Worlds momentum