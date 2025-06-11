WATCH: Summer McIntosh’s 2:02.26 200 Fly & Other Day Four Canada Race Videos

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the second night of the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of CBC Sports and Swimming Canada on YouTube.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige , CHN (2009)

, CHN (2009) Canadian Record: 2:03.03 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Summer McIntosh – 2:04.33

– 2:04.33 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:15.07

Podium

A new Canadian Record for Summer McIntosh, and the 2nd World Record she knocked on the door of this week. She got out to a commanding lead from the very beginning of the race, splitting 58.58 in the opening 100. This is faster than she had ever been out, exactly half-a-second off Liu’s opening speed of 58.08.

McIntosh did not let that opening speed slow her down, however, as she only extended her lead over the rest of the field, even coming in under record pace at the 150 mark. She came home in 32.17 on her final 50, which did not quite match Zige’s closing speed of 31.61.

Splits Comparison:

Liu Zige – World Record Summer McIntosh – #2 Performance All-Time 50m 27.19 27.28 100m 58.08 (30.89) 58.58 (31.30) 150m 1:30.20 (32.12) 1:30.19 (31.61) 200m 2:01.81 (31.61) 2:02.26 (32.17)

McIntosh ultimately touched in 2:02.26, less than half-a-second away from Liu’s 2:01.81. With this swim, she becomes only the 2nd woman in history to break the 2:03 second mark, and she becomes the fastest swimmer in the world this year by more than three seconds

In her post-race interview, McIntosh said “If there is one World Record I want more than any of the other ones, it’s the 200 fly. I think it’s the hardest one to get in my opinion.”

Ella Jansen came in 2nd overall in 2:09.68, splitting 1:01.24/1:08.44 to touch a second-and-a-half ahead of Mabel Zavaros who finished 3rd in 2:11.14. Jansen, who broke 2:10 for the first time, finished just four-tenths shy of the qualification standard of 2:09.21.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak , HUN (2022)

, HUN (2022) Canadian Record: 1:52.80 – Ilya Kharun , (2024)

, (2024) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Ilya Kharun – 1:54.41

– 1:54.41 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.51

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:00.74

Podium

Ilya Kharun defended his national title in the men’s 200 butterfly, touching in 1:53.41, just shy of his Canadian record of 1:52.80. His time marked the second-fastest swim of his career, behind only his bronze-medal performance from Paris last summer, where he nabbed bronze in the 100 fly.

Kharun was out fast, but he was not able to maintain that speed, turning ahead of his pace at the 150 mark before coming home in 30.43, touching five seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

His final time of 1:53.41 ranks him 2nd in the world so far this year, only behind Luca Urlando‘s 1:52.37 from April.

Jordi Vilchez and Benjamin Loewen rounded out the podium in 1:58.51 and 1:58.76 respectively. This was a new best time for Vilchez, who came in at 1:59.42 from last May’s Olympic Trials. Loewen has been 1:57.24, which he went last July.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2017)

, SWE (2017) Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak , (2021)

, (2021) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 56.21

Podium

The 2016 co-champion in the women’s 100 freestyle Penny Oleksiak took home the gold in the event this evening, coming in at 54.03 to be the only female swimmer under the AQUA ‘A’ cut in the event.

In her interview, Oleksiak mentioned how her first Canadian team was in Singapore back in 2015, so this is a full circle moment for her.

Taylor Ruck finished 2nd in 54.41, just missing the qualification standard again, but she punched her ticket as a relay swimmer on the women’s 4×100.

“Both Oleksiak and Ruck have swum in the 52-second range before, so there’s room for improvement as Singapore quickly approaches in less than two months. The duo also notched a 1-2 finish in the 50 free on Monday, with both clocking sub-25-second times in that race.

Along with Ruck, Brooklyn Douthwright finished 3rd in 54.74 and Ingrid Wilm touched 4th at 55.15. They will round out the women’s relay in Singapore.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle , CHN (2024)

, CHN (2024) Canadian Record: 47.27 – Brent Hayden , (2009)

, (2009) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.34

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 50.49

Podium:

The final was incredibly close among the top three, with no swimmer finishing under the Olympic ‘A’ cut.

Ruslan Gaziev touched first overall in 48.37, just off his personal best of 48.27 from the 2023 World Championships. His time was five-hundredths ahead of Michigan commit Antoine Sauve, who finished 2nd in 48.42. It was Sauvé’s first time ever under 49 seconds, swimming in the lane next to Gaziev.

Josh Liendo added over a second to his best, secured 3rd in 48.62. Despite the slower time, he secured a spot on the men’s 4×100 free relay.

Arizona State’s Filip Senc-Samardzic claimed the final relay spot with a 49.13, clipping his personal best by five-hundredths and finishing just over a tenth ahead of 5th place.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 29.16 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2023)

, LTU (2023) Canadian Record: 30.23 – Amanda Reason , (2009)

, (2009) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 30.75

Podium

Just like in the men’s 100 freestyle, no swimmers in this event finished under the qualification standard.

Alexanne Lepage, the 100 breaststroke champion, won gold by five-hundredths, touching in 30.92. She was just a tenth off her 30.82 from the 2023 World Junior Championships, where she won gold in the 100 and 200 breast and placed fourth in the 50.

Sophie Angus, who won the 200 breaststroke, finished in 30.97 to take silver. That was about a tenth off her personal best of 30.86 from the 2024 World Championships, where she placed 12th.

Shona Branton clocked 31.16 to finish 3rd overall, well off her lifetime best of 30.75 from January 2024.

In the consolation final, Italian swimmer Anita Bottazzo posted a time of 30.15. The Florida Gator’s best time remains the 30.02 she popped during prelims at the 2023 Worlds.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty , GBR (2017)

, GBR (2017) Canadian Record: 27.45 – Scott Dickens , (2009)

, (2009) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 27.33

Podium

Oliver Dawson took home the national title in the men’s 50 breaststroke, finishing in 27.80. While he claimed the gold, he did not meet the AQUA ‘A’ cut or the secondary consideration time. As a result, there will be no male Canadian breaststrokers competing individually at the 2025 World Championships. Still, it was a personal best for the Indiana commit, improving on his previous mark of 27.98. The swim followed his Canadian 15–17 age group record in the 200 breaststroke from Night One of action.

Silver went to Apollo Hess in 28.28, just four-hundredths ahead of the tie for third. Notably, Hess has previously swum a 27.76 in this event, a time that would have won the final outright tonight if matched.

Noah Chang and Stephen Moore both posted 28.32 to share the final spot on the podium.

Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas won the ‘B’ final with a time of 27.92. That result would have placed the Florida Gator 2nd overall, but as a non-Canadian, he was ineligible for the Championship final.