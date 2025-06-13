Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Canada Names 28 To 2025 World Championship Team

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Swimming Canada announced the 28 swimmers who will wear the maple leaf at the 2025 World Championships on Friday, following the conclusion of the Canadian Swimming Trials on Thursday night.

The roster consists of 14 men and 14 women, headlined by three-time Olympic champion Summer McIntosh, who became the first swimmer since Michael Phelps (2008 Olympics) to set three individual long course world records at a single meet at the Trials. It’s the first time a female swimmer has accomplished the feat since Inge de Bruijn at the 2000 Olympics.

McIntosh, the two-time world champion in the women’s 200 fly and 400 IM, established new world records in the women’s 400 free (3:54.18), 200 IM (2:05.70) and 400 IM (4:23.65) at the Trials, and also produced the second-fastest swim ever in the 200 fly (2:02.26) and the third-fastest ever in the 800 free (8:05.07) to qualify to race five events in Singapore.

“I can go over with my coach and see where to make improvements and really just use this as motivation and validation for my training so far,” McIntosh said, according to Swimming Canada. “Just keep pushing and moving forward and work even harder.”

The women’s roster also includes Kylie Masse, who qualified for her fifth LC World Championship team after previously representing Canada in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023 and winning at least one medal in each of her four appearances.

“It’s always an incredible honor to represent Canada,” Masse said.. “For this to be my 10th year on the national team is something I’m really proud of. It feels really special to come back after another Olympics and be able to continue to perform.

“It’s an exciting time for swimming in Canada. We’ve had momentum for a number of years and it’s really cool to see how much this sport has grown in our country and just to see some really fast swimming.”

CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER

Men

Name Club Coach
Eric Brown Pointe-Claire Swim Club
Oliver Dawson Grande Prairie Piranhas Alex Dawson
Ethan Ekk Unattached John Maul
Ruslan Gaziev Unattached Brian Schrader
Tristan Jankovics Royal City Aquatics Norm Wright
Ilya Kharun Unattached Herbie Behm
Finlay Knox HPC-Vancouver/Okotoks Mavericks Scott Talbot
Josh Liendo North York Aquatic Club
Cole Pratt HPC-Vancouver/Cascade Swim Club Scott Talbot
Antoine Sauve CAMO Claude St-Jean
Filip Senc-Samardzic Toronto Swim Club Herbie Behm
Blake Tierney HPC-Vancouver/Saskatoon Goldfins Scott Talbot
Jordi Vilchez Barrie Trojans Norm Wright
Lorne Wigginton Etobicoke Swim Club Gunnar Schmidt

Women

Name Club Coach
Sienna Angove Unattached Norm Wright
Sophie Angus High Performance Centre – Ontario Ryan Mallette
Ella Cosgrove Unattached Rick Laing
Brooklyn Douthwright Club De Natation Bleu Et Or Ashley Jahn
Emma Finlin Edmonton Keyano Swim Club Norm Wright
Ella Jansen Etobicoke Swim Club Robert Collins
Madison Kryger HPC-Ontario/Brock Niagara Aquatics Ryan Mallette
Alexanne Lepage University of Calgary Swim Club Mike Blondal
Mary-Sophie Harvey Club Aquatique Montreal Greg Arkhurst
Kylie Masse
Toronto Swim Club
Summer McIntosh Unattached Fred Vergnoux
Penny Oleksiak
Toronto Swim Club
Taylor Ruck
Kelowna AquaJets
Ingrid Wilm HPC-Vancouver/Cascade Swim Club Scott Talbot

SwimSwam was tracking the projected Canadian World Championship roster throughout the competition, and at meet’s end on Thursday, there were 13 men and 12 women in position to qualify based on Swimming Canada’s criteria.

However, there was room for discretionary selections to the team, which were made as Eric BrownElla Cosgrove and Emma Finlin were named to the team after initially not meeting the qualifying criteria.

Brown won the men’s 800 free (8:00.11) and 1500 free (15:17.54), and though both swims were shy of Swimming Canada’s secondary standard, they are comfortably under the World Aquatics ‘B’ cut.

Cosgrove was 2nd in the women’s 800 free (8:35.72), 3rd in the 400 free (4:11.64) and 5th in the 200 free (1:59.57), narrowly missing the ‘A’ cut in the 800 (8:34.62).

Finlin won the women’s 1500 free in a time of 16:34.86, just over four-tenths shy of Swimming Canada’s secondary standard (16:34.41) but well under the World Aquatics ‘B’ cut.

Swimming Canada High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson spoke on the team’s mix of veteran swimmers like Masse, and rookies, such as fellow female backstroker Madison Kryger.

“We’ve had a six-day trials in Victoria that have taken swimming to a new level across Canada,” said Atkinson, according to Swimming Canada. “We have established star athletes, Olympic medallists, senior team members and breakthrough athletes on their first national team that have all put together a series of amazing performances.

“Now it’s a case of buckling down, reset, refocus and get ready to see this team race in Singapore at the world championships. I think we’re going to have some fantastic performances.”

Kryger, who won the women’s 200 back on Wednesday to book her ticket to Singapore, said: “It genuinely means so much. Making my first junior team last year was a dream come true. This just somehow topped it.”

Notably listed on the Canadian World Championship team staff is Frenchman Fred Vergnoux, who has been working with McIntosh in France throughout 2025. He is listed as a personal support coach, as is Jack Szaranek, an assistant at the University of Florida, where he works with both Brown and Josh Liendo.

CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STAFF

Name Position
McDonald, Iain Team Leader
Hanan, Jan Team Manager
McLean, Maxime
Asst Team Manager
Arkhurst, Greg Team Coach
Blondal, Mike Team Coach
Dawson, Alex Team Coach
Kiefer, Linda Team Coach
Mallette, Ryan Team Coach
Talbot, Scott Team Coach
Szaranek, Jack
Personal Support Coach
Vergnoux, Fred
Personal Support Coach
Buttle, Meghan Physiotherapist
Bucci, Remo
Massage Therapist
Moroney, Suzanne
Massage Therapy
Vandenbogaerde, Tom
Performance Scientist
Olson, Graham Video Analysis
Brunelle, Rob
Physician (competition)
Forsyth, Sara
Physician (staging camp)
White, Nathan Media Attache
Cseplo, Simone
Social Media (staging camp)
Atkinson, John
High Performance Director and National Coach

The pool swimming portion of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships will run from July 26 to August 3 in Singapore.

