Backstroker Jacklyn Zenner Commits to Sacred Heart for 2025-26

Jacklyn Zenner, a senior at Niskayuna High School in Niskayuna, New York, will swim and study at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, starting in the fall. She told SwimSwam, “I loved the campus and how welcoming the team is!”

At the time of her commitment, Zenner wrote on social media:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the Division 1 level at Sacred Heart University! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for all the support throughout the years. Go Pioneers!!”

Zenner swims year-round with the Schenectady-Saratoga Swim Club Sharks and specializes mainly in backstroke and freestyle. She wrapped up her prep career in the fall at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) State Meet, where she led off the 6th-place Niskayuna 200 medley relay. A week prior, she swam at the NYPHSAA Section 2 Division I Championship and placed 6th in the 100 back, earning a PB in prelims with 1:01.19. She also came in 9th in the 200 IM and contributed to the 200 medley and 200 free relays. She led off the medley with a PB in the 50 back (28.78).

This spring she competed in the 100/200/500 free and 100/200 back and led off the SCHE 400 free and 400 medley relays at the Adirondack Swimming LSC Region 1 Invitational.

A Division I mid-major, Sacred Heart competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The women finished 4th out of 12 teams at the 2025 MAAC Championships. With only two scoring finals, it took 58.31/2:07.39 in backstroke and 52.54/1:54.82/5:07.14 to score at conference last season.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 28.78

100 back – 1:01.19

200 back – 2:10.98

100 free – 57.06

200 free – 2:03.09

500 free – 5:30.90

Zenner will suit up for the Pioneers with fellow commits Izzy Torello, Janie Gerbracht, Laura DeGennaro, Maddie Goret, Maggie Holland, Olivia Cieciwa, Ryleigh Mahoney, and Sophie Tonello.

