Diver Ryleigh Mahoney Announces Commitment to MAAC Diving Powerhouse Sacred Heart

Diver Ryleigh Mahoney from Salem, NH has committed to Sacred Heart University for the fall of 2025.

“I chose Sacred Heart because of the amazing bond between the swimmers and the divers. People would never know they practice at different pools and at different times because of the friendships they have. The amazing coaching staff was what made my decision easier to choose this school. As soon as I stepped on campus it felt like home.”

Mahoney competes for Solo Aquatics at the club level, specializing in the springboard events. She most recently finished 15th on the 1M springboard at the 2024 USA Diving Junior Region 6 Championships. She also attends Salem High School, where she won two straight New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) titles on the 1M board in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, Mahoney was named a member of USA Today’s High School Sports Awards Girl’s Diving Team, an award given to the top 35 high school divers in the country based on their performances at their respective championship meets.

Sacred Heart competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), currently boasting the best diving program in the conference. At the 2025 MAAC Championships, Sacred Heart swept the women’s diving events, including a 1-2-3 finish in the 3M (6 dives) event. Freshman Sinclair Yadao won both the 1M and 3M events, posting scores of 255.15 and 255.80, respectively. For her efforts, Yadao was named the Diving Rookie and Most Outstanding Diver of the Meet. Senior Lola Barrett also placed 2nd in both events to give Sacred Heart an outstanding 1-2 punch in both events. Both divers went on to represent Sacred Heart at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Zone A Diving Championships, the first divers in school history to qualify for the meet.

When she arrives at Sacred Heart in the fall, Mahoney will join a strong class alongside swimmers Maggie Holland, Janie Gerbracht, Jacklyn Zenner, Sophie Tonello, Maddie Goret, Izzy Torello, Olivia Cieciwa, and Laura DeGennaro. Like Mahoney, a majority of the class resides in the northeast, with 3 in-state commits in Torello, Cieciwa, and DeGennaro.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

