Karlee Marusik Transferring To San Jose State After One Season With Florida State

Karlee Marusik has announced she will transfer to San Jose State for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Marusik spent one season at Florida State and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I am so excited to be continuing my academic and athletic career at San José State University next year!! A special thank you to @fsuswimdive for all their love and support throughout this past year. Go Spartans!!”

Marusik was born in Santa Clara, California, about five miles from San Jose State’s campus. She grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee and swam club with Waukesha Express.

Marusik swam at three dual meets for the Seminoles this past fall and finished her season at midseason. At midseason, she posted a lifetime best of a 1:59.09 in the 200 backstroke, dipping under the 2:00 mark for the first time in her career.

Marusik’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 55.43 (high school)

200 back: 1:59.09 (midseason at FSU)

The San Jose State women finished 10th out of 10 teams at the 2025 Mountain West Conference Championships with 285 points. New Mexico was 9th with 392 points.

Based on her best times, Marusik is a huge boost for San Jose State as her best time in the 200 back would have been 15th at conference while her best time in the 100 back would have been 20th. She would have been the 2nd fastest backstroker on the team this past season as Ellie Shorten led the way in both events with a 54.86 in the 100 back and a 1:58.96 in the 200 back. Shorten just finished her senior season so Marusik’s arrival comes at the right time.

Hannah Ernst was the team’s 2nd fastest backstroker this season with a 56.55 100 back and a 2:02.86 200 back. Ernst will be a junior this upcoming fall so Marusik and Ernst will overlap for two years.