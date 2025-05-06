Cole Abril Commits to Holy Cross With Roster-Leading Sprint Freestyle Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cole Abril from Tomball, TX has announced his decision to move to the northeast and attend The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA.

“I’m excited and honored to announce my commitment to study and swim for the College of the Holy Cross. I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. Lastly, thank you to Coach Kristy and Coach Kate for this opportunity. #GoCrossGo”

Abril is currently a senior at Tomball High School and competes for Swim Streamline at Northampton. In the past year, Abril has seen significant improvements across all of his short course yards freestyle events, dropping almost 2 seconds off of his 100 freestyle (47.78 to 45.91), a half second off of his 50 freestyle (21.72 to 21.11), and over 3 seconds off of his 200 freestyle (1:48.55 to 1:45.09). Given his progression, Abril could be in a great spot to chop even more time off when he gets into the college training regime.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 21.11

100 freestyle: 45.91

200 freestyle: 1:45.09

With his times, Abril would already have ranked amongst the top sprinters on Holy Cross’ roster last season. In the 100 freestyle, he would have been the team’s fastest swimmer, while his 50 time would have ranked him 3rd behind Will Clark (20.99) and Jake Thompson (21.00). With high-ranking times in both events, Abril also could prove to be a valuable addition for Holy Cross’ relays. The coaches could also develop his 200 freestyle, which currently ranks 7th on the roster, slotting him in for the 800 freestyle relay.

At the 2025 Patriot League Championship, the Holy Cross men finished 8th out of 10 teams with 355 points. The team didn’t have any swimmers score in the top 24 of the 50 or 100 freestyle. However, Abril’s best times wouldn’t fall far out of scoring position as it took 20.81 to score in the 50 and 45.61 to score in the 100.

When he arrives at Holy Cross in the fall, Abril will be joined by Anderson Bishop, Andrew Villani, and Samuel Lee in the Crusader’s class of 2029.

