Freestyler Angelina Komashko Announces Decision to Remain In-State at UC Davis

Angelina Komashko from Millbrae, CA has decided to remain in-state and compete for UC Davis this fall.

“I am blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UC Davis! Thank you so much to God, my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their overwhelming love and support throughout this journey. I would also like to thank Coach Matt and Coach Carl for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am so thrilled to become a part of such an amazing team! GO AGGIES! 💙💛”

Komashko is a versatile swimmer, primarily specializing in the freestyle and backstroke events, though she carries a strong 200 IM as well. A senior at Mills High School, Komashko competes for Burlingame Aquatics at the club level. There, she holds multiple USA Swimming Futures cuts in events ranging from the 200 freestyle to 100 backstroke. Most recently, Komashko competed at the Pacific Swimming Far Western CHampionships, posting a best time in the 500 freestyle (5:00.64) en route to a 6th place finish. She also finished 9th in the 200 freestyle at the same meet, coming in slightly off of her best time of 1:51.22.

Best Times (SCY):

100 free: 51.52

200 free: 1:51.22

500 free: 5:00.64

100 back: 56.87

200 back: 2:05.20

200 IM: 2:09.07

When she arrives at UC Davis in the fall, Komashko should be an immediate threat on the roster in the freestyle events. In the 500 freestyle, Komashko’s best time would’ve led the roster last season by over a second, lending some much-needed depth to UC-Davis’ mid distance group. Her best time in the 200 freestyle ranks her 3rd amongst returning members of the team, just behind rising juniors Sophi MacKay (1:50.05) and Elsie Luisetti (1:50.95). In addition, her best time in the 100 freestyle ranks 5th on the returning roster, giving Komashko the potential to be a relay contributor alongside her individuall events. Though she doesn’t rank as high in the backstroke events, Komashko could easily find herself as a contributor there if she elects to focus on those events instead.

At the 2025 Big West Championship, UC Davis finished 4th out of 6 teams, totaling 626 points. All four of the top teams finished within 100 points of each other, though UC Davis was the only team in that top 4 without an individual champion. Despite that, the team picked up 7 medals at the meet, including 1 silver and 6 bronze. The aforementioned MacKay led the team in the freestyle events, picking up bronze in the 50 free (23.05), along with a 5th place finish in the 100 free (50.46) and a 9th place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:50.05). Komashko would’ve qualified for the B-final of the 500 freestyle with her best time, scoring points for the team.

Komashko will be joined by Elsie Ramsden, Ella Ackerman, Zoe Childers, and Kate Stevenson in UC Davis’ class of 2029. All of the swimmers, with the exception of Ramsden, are natives of California.

