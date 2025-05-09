Connecticut Native Laura DeGennaro Remains In-State With Commitment to Sacred Heart

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connecticut native Laura DeGennaro has decided to remain in-state, handing her commitment to Sacred Heart for the fall of 2025.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Sacred Heart University. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for their support. Go Pioneers!!”

DeGennaro hails from Prospect, Conn., about 30 miles north of Sacred Heart’s campus in Fairfield. A senior at Woodland Regional High School, DeGennaro is the two-time defending CIAC Class S Champion in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.

At the club level, she competes for the Cheshire YMCA Sea Dogs, holding Y Nationals cuts in multiple events. She primarily specializes in the mid-distance freestyle races, though she was a finalist in the 200 butterfly at the 2024 YMCA LC National Championship last summer, finishing 22nd overall (2:23.11 LCM).

Best Times SCY:

100 freestyle: 53.21

200 freestyle: 1:54.02

500 freestyle: 5:11.48

100 butterfly: 58.09

200 butterfly: 2:09.07

DeGennaro’s speed in the mid-distance events should lend itself well to the Sacred Heart program. On the 2024-2025 roster, DeGennaro’s best time in the 200 freestyle would’ve ranked 2nd amongst all of the Sacred Heart swimmers behind only senior Sophia Velleco (1:49.81). With Velleco graduating, DeGennaro will be in a great position to be an immediate contributor both in the individual event and in the 800 freestyle relay.

It’s a similar story in the 500 freestyle, as DeGennaro would’ve ranked 3rd on last season’s roster behind Velleco and junior Charlotte Kaduson, giving her the potential to be the team’s next mid-distance star. DeGennaro also ranks high in the 100 freestyle, sitting 3rd on the roster, adding to her relay potential.

At the 2025 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships, Sacred Heart finished 4th out of 12 teams. In the pool, Velleco earned three silver medals across the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 butterfly. Velleco’s success should be a good indicator for DeGennaro, as the two share extremely similar event lineups in the pool.

When she arrives at Sacred Heart in the fall, DeGennaro will join a strong class alongside swimmers Maggie Holland, Janie Gerbracht, Jacklyn Zenner, Sophie Tonello, Maddie Goret, Izzy Torello, and Olivia Cieciwa, alongside diver Ryleigh Mahoney.

