Washington State Picks Up California HS State Champion Audrey Hill For 2026

Best of the rest ranked recruit Audrey Hill has verbally committed to Washington State University for the fall of 2026 to continue her swimming career. A butterfly specialist, Hill currently attends Clovis West High School and grew up training with the Clovis Swim Club.

In 2022, Hill helped break the 13–14 National Age Group Record in the mixed 200-meter medley relay. She swam the butterfly leg with a split of 29.14, contributing to the relay’s final time of 1:55.34. The previous record, held by the Metro Aquatic Club of Miami, was 1:57.56.

“It is an honor and privilege to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic journey at Washington State University! I would like to thank my family for always supporting me and cheering me on, and my club and high school coaches who have devoted so much time to growing me as an athlete. A big thank you to the Washington State coaching staff who helped make this possible! GO COUGS!!❤️🤍🐾”

Hill was recently the 2025 CIF Central Section D1 Champion (SCY) in the 100 fly (54.82) last month. She also contributed to victories in the 200 free relay, where she split 23.59, and the 400 free relay, where she split 50.53. She finished 5th in the 50 free (23.82). Clovis West came out on top at the championship.

Hill was a 2024 CIF State Champion (SCY) in the 200 medley relay, where she split 24.10 on the fly leg. She led off the 400 free relay in 50.88, helping her team place 2nd. In the 200 free relay, which finished 5th, she again led off, clocking 23.53. Individually, Hill posted a lifetime best in the 100 fly (54.07) during prelims and went on to place 7th in the final (54.71). Her times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly from the meet remain her personal bests.

At the 2024 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West (SCY), Hill posted her fastest 200 fly time of 2:03.86, qualifying for the Futures Championships in Sacramento. She also earned Futures cuts in the 50 free (23.64), 100 free (51.72), and 100 fly (55.92) at the meet.

Washington State placed 5th overall out of 10 teams at the 2025 Women’s Mountain West Conference Championships. Based on last season’s results, Hill would have been the 3rd fastest in both the 100 fly and 200 fly on the team. The top two swimmers in the 100 fly, Emily Lundgren (52.60) and Dori Hathazi (53.75), will be seniors next season. Both made the ‘A’ final in the event at the 2025 conference championships.

Hill will join Ivy Ladrow, Marlee Winser, and Lauren Sexton as part of Washington State’s 2026 recruiting class. Ladrow also holds a strong time in the 100 fly (55.82).

By swimming on a Division I team, Hill will be following in the footsteps of her sister, Abby Hill, a sophomore and Division I swimmer at Utah Tech University. Outside of the pool, Hill enjoys spending time with her family and dog. Together, they love spending time outdoors.

