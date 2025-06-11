2025 Canadian Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Welcome to the 4th finals session of the 2025 Canadian Trials. This session is going to be exciting for a variety of reasons, but none are more significant than Summer McIntosh taking the water.

She has already broken two World Records and rattled a third over the first three days of the meet, but she has one of the biggest mountains in swimming ahead of her. Over the last 16 years, women’s swimming has almost entirely caught up to the supersuit era, breaking every World Record except one… Liu Zige‘s 2:01.81 in the 200 fly from October of 2009. Nobody has ever been within a second of Zige, but McIntosh sits the closest with her 2:03.03 from the Paris Olympics, and she will be swimming it tonight.

McIntosh is not the only star competing tonight. Ilya Kharun highlights the men’s 200 fly as the Olympic bronze medalist, and he will be looking to pick up his 2nd individual event for the World Championships after qualifying in the 100 fly. He already holds the Canadian record in the event, and he is the clear favorite to win tonight. Less than a second separated 2nd-7th in the preliminaries, so it could be a race for a potential 2nd qualifying spot, though the swimmers will also have also have the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut to contend with.

The 100 freestyle events are also star-studded with Paris Olympian Penny Oleksiak hunting her 2nd event win of the meet, she does not need to worry as much about the clock, as she has already earned the qualification standard. She is chased by Taylor Ruck and Sarah Fournier, who will be chasing the qualification time for individual swims. The top four finishers will earn their tickets to Singapore for the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Josh Liendo comes in as the 6th seed in the 100 free, but as the 2024 Trials Champion and the 50 free champion last night, he is still the favorite. Ruslan Gaziev was the top qualifier out of the morning, as the only swimmer under 49 seconds, and he is closely followed by a very tight field of men who will all be hunting a Worlds berth.

The 50 breaststroke will be an interesting event, as none of the swimmers have been under the ‘A’ cut. In the women’s event, we will see top seed Sophie Angus seeking to earn her 2nd event qualification, after earning a 200 breaststroke spot earlier in the meet. The 100 breaststroke champion Alexanne LePage comes in as the 3rd seed, and she also already has a ticket in the 100 breaststroke. Shona Branton came in right in between the two swimmers and is not yet qualified for the meet.

The men’s breaststroke situation is dire, as they have yet to qualify any man in the breaststroke events, and nobody was under the cut this morning. Three men have shared the medals in the 100 and 200, and all three qualified for tonight’s 50 final.

Women’s 200 Butterfly- Final

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

Canadian Record: 2:03.03 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

, (2024) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Summer McIntosh – 2:04.33

– 2:04.33 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:15.07

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak , HUN (2022)

, HUN (2022) Canadian Record: 1:52.80 – Ilya Kharun , (2024)

, (2024) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Ilya Kharun – 1:54.41

– 1:54.41 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.51

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:00.74

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2017)

, SWE (2017) Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak , (2021)

, (2021) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 53.66

– 53.66 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 56.21

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle , CHN (2024)

, CHN (2024) Canadian Record: 47.27 – Brent Hayden, (2009)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Josh Liendo – 47.55

– 47.55 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.34

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 50.49

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 29.16 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2023)

, LTU (2023) Canadian Record: 30.23 – Amanda Reason, (2009)

2023 Trials Champion: Sophie Angus – 31.13

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 30.75

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final