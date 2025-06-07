2025 Canadian Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The first preliminary session of the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials is set to get underway in Victoria, as the six-day event will help determine who will represent Canada this summer at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Highlighting Day 1 action will be the women’s 100 backstroke, where five-time Olympic medalist Kylie Masse headlines the field, while we’ll also see 18-year-old superstar Summer McIntosh kick off her program in the women’s 400 freestyle.

We’ll also see prelim heats in the men’s 100 backstroke and 400 free, along with the 200 breaststroke and a few para events.

Note that that top 10 swimmers in each event will qualify for the ‘A’ final, rather than the traditional top eight.

Follow along for live updates below.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 2:17.55 — Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:20.12 – Annamay Pierse (2009)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

Finals Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 2:05.48 — Qin Haiyang, China (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:08.84 – Mike Brown (2008)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 2:10.32

Finals Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 57.13 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)

Canadian Record: 57.70 – Kylie Masse (2021)

(2021) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.46

Finals Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

Canadian Record: 53.35 – Markus Thormeyer (2019)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 53.94

Finals Qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 3:55.38 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

Canadian Record: 3:59.32 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.23

Finals Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 3:39.96 — Lukas Martens, Germany (2025)

Canadian Record: 3:43.46 – Ryan Cochrane (2014)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 3:48.15

Finals Qualifiers:

Para Swimming – Prelims

In addition to the previously mentioned athletes, para swimmers were also out in full force this morning in the multi-class events. SwimSwam wanted to highlight some of the top swims from those categories, and they’ll be back in action tonight, racing alongside their non-para counterparts in the same finals session. Para swimming is open to athletes with physical disabilities such as dwarfism, amputation/limb loss, blindness/visual impairment, spinal cord injury/wheelchair-users, cerebral palsy/brain injury/stroke, cognitive impairment, and Les autres. Para athletes are classified into categories based on the nature and severity of their impairments: physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13), and intellectual (S14). This classification system ensures a level playing field by grouping athletes with similar impairments, allowing for fair competition. To learn more about Para Swimming, including how the points system determines winners rather than time, click here.



Key Highlights: