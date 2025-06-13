Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Sienna Angove and Jordi Vilchez Qualify As Relay-Only Swimmers

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Two more swimmers added themselves to the projected Team Canada roster for the 2025 World Championships on the final day of competition at the 2025 Canadian Swimming trials. Those swimmers were Sienna Angove and Jordi Vilchez, who qualified for the women’s and men’s 4×200 freestyle relays respectively.
Angove finished third in her 200 free race (1:59.07), with her top-four ranking giving her priority two standing as a relay-only swimmer. Meanwhile, top two finishers Mary-Sophie Harvey and Ella Jansen were able to qualify individually for the event, while fourth-place finisher Brooklyn Douthwright added the 4×200 free relay to her lineup after qualifying in the 4×100 free relay.
No Canadian men swam faster than the Canadian Secondary Standard of 1:47.77 in the 200 free, with Ethan Ekk‘s winning time being a 1:48.53. This means that no Canadian will be projected to swim the event individually at Worlds. However, the top four swimmers in the event all qualified for Canada’s 4×200 free relay. Vilchez and Filip Senc-Samarzdic tied for second — Senc-Samarzdic was already on the team from finishing top four in the 100 free, while Vilchez qualified for his first event by virtue of his 200 free finish. Meanwhile, fourth-place finisher Lorne Wigginton will now be racing the 4×200 free relay alongside the 400 IM and 400 free individually.
Notably, Antoine Sauve broke the Canadian record in the ‘B’ final of the 200 free with a time of 1:46.39. He is already qualified for the Worlds team in the 4×100 free relay and could still be added to swim the 200 free individually based on the Swim Canada selection committee decision — as they get final discretion on who will swim what in Singapore.
The men’s and women’s 50 fly will both only have one projected qualifer each. Ilya Kharun won the men’s event in Canadian record fashion (22.68) while Taylor Ruck was the women’s winner in 26.47, just missing the ‘A’ cut but getting under the Secondary Standard. Both Kharun and Ruck already have ‘A’ cuts in other individual events.
Neither the men’s 800 free winner nor the women’s 1500 free winner were under the secondary standard, so Canada will not have any representatives in Singapore for those distance events.
PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLDS ROSTER
Women
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|Priority
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|200 BR, 100 FLY, 200/400 IM, 200 FR
|1
|Sophie Angus
|200 BR
|1
|Kylie Masse
|50/100 BK
|1
|Taylor Ruck
|100 BK, 50 FL 400 FR-R
|1
|Summer McIntosh
|400/800 FR, 200 FLY, 200/400 IM
|1
|Ella Jansen
|200/400 FR
|1
|Ingrid Wilm
|50/200 BK 400 FR-R
|1
|Alexanne Lepage
|50/100 BR
|1
|Penny Oleksiak
|50/100 FR
|1
|Madison Kryger
|200 BK
|1
|Brooklyn Douthwright
|400/800 FR-R
|2
|Sienna Angove
|800 FR-R
|2
Men
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|Priority
|Ilya Kharun
|50/100/200 FLY
|1
|Josh Liendo
|50 FR, 100 FLY, 400 FR-R
|1
|Finlay Knox
|200 IM
|1
|Tristan Jankovics
|200/400 IM
|1
|Lorne Wigginton
|400 IM, 800 FR-R
|1
|Ethan Ekk
|400 FR, 200 BK, 800 FR-R
|1
|Blake Tierney
|50 BK, 200 BK
|1
|Ruslan Gaziev
|100 FR
|2
|Antoine Sauve
|400 FR-R
|2
|Filip Senc-Samardzic
|400 FR-R, 800 FR-R
|2
|Jordi Vilchez
|800 FR-R
|2
|Oliver Dawson
|200 BR
|3
|Cole Pratt
|100 BK
|3
SELECTION PROCESS
- Priority 1: Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times.
- Priority 2: Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle
- Priority 3: If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A).
- Priority 4: If no swimmer has been selected in either the men’s or women’s 100m Butterfly, Backstroke, or Breaststroke after Priorities 1–3: select the fastest eligible male and female swimmer in each of those 100m events from the A finals, including those already selected in earlier priorities.
QUALIFYING STANDARDS
|Event
|Women Secondary Standard
|Women ‘A’ Cut
|Men ‘A’ Cut
|Men Secondary Standard
|50m Freestyle
|25.11
|24.86
|22.05
|22.27
|100m Freestyle
|54.79
|54.25
|48.34
|48.82
|200m Freestyle
|1:59.41
|1:58.23
|1:46.70
|1:47.77
|400m Freestyle
|4:12.73
|4:10.23
|3:48.15
|3:50.43
|800m Freestyle
|8:39.77
|8:34.62
|7:48.66
|7:53.35
|1500m Freestyle
|16:34.41
|16:24.56
|15:01.89
|15:10.91
|50m Backstroke
|28.50
|28.22
|25.11
|25.36
|100m Backstroke
|1:01.06
|1:00.46
|53.94
|54.48
|200m Backstroke
|2:12.39
|2:11.08
|1:58.07
|1:59.25
|50m Breaststroke
|31.06
|30.75
|27.33
|27.60
|100m Breaststroke
|1:07.54
|1:06.87
|59.75
|1:00.35
|200m Breaststroke
|2:27.37
|2:25.91
|2:10.32
|2:11.62
|50m Butterfly
|26.49
|26.23
|23.36
|23.59
|100m Butterfly
|58.91
|58.33
|51.77
|52.29
|200m Butterfly
|2:10.50
|2:09.21
|1:56.51
|1:57.68
|200m Individual Medley
|2:14.16
|2:12.83
|1:59.05
|2:00.24
|400m Individual Medley
|4:45.89
|4:43.06
|4:17.48
|4:20.05
Devin Heroux tweeted out the team and it has everyone on here plus Ella Cosgrove on it. She was 5th in the 200, 3rd in the 400 (hit the secondary standard) and 2nd in the 800 (hit the secondary standard)