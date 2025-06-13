Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Sienna Angove and Jordi Vilchez Qualify As Relay-Only Swimmers

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Two more swimmers added themselves to the projected Team Canada roster for the 2025 World Championships on the final day of competition at the 2025 Canadian Swimming trials. Those swimmers were Sienna Angove and Jordi Vilchez, who qualified for the women’s and men’s 4×200 freestyle relays respectively.

Angove finished third in her 200 free race (1:59.07), with her top-four ranking giving her priority two standing as a relay-only swimmer. Meanwhile, top two finishers Mary-Sophie Harvey and Ella Jansen were able to qualify individually for the event, while fourth-place finisher Brooklyn Douthwright added the 4×200 free relay to her lineup after qualifying in the 4×100 free relay.

No Canadian men swam faster than the Canadian Secondary Standard of 1:47.77 in the 200 free, with Ethan Ekk‘s winning time being a 1:48.53. This means that no Canadian will be projected to swim the event individually at Worlds. However, the top four swimmers in the event all qualified for Canada’s 4×200 free relay. Vilchez and Filip Senc-Samarzdic tied for second — Senc-Samarzdic was already on the team from finishing top four in the 100 free, while Vilchez qualified for his first event by virtue of his 200 free finish. Meanwhile, fourth-place finisher Lorne Wigginton will now be racing the 4×200 free relay alongside the 400 IM and 400 free individually.

Notably, Antoine Sauve broke the Canadian record in the ‘B’ final of the 200 free with a time of 1:46.39. He is already qualified for the Worlds team in the 4×100 free relay and could still be added to swim the 200 free individually based on the Swim Canada selection committee decision — as they get final discretion on who will swim what in Singapore.

The men’s and women’s 50 fly will both only have one projected qualifer each. Ilya Kharun won the men’s event in Canadian record fashion (22.68) while Taylor Ruck was the women’s winner in 26.47, just missing the ‘A’ cut but getting under the Secondary Standard. Both Kharun and Ruck already have ‘A’ cuts in other individual events.

Neither the men’s 800 free winner nor the women’s 1500 free winner were under the secondary standard, so Canada will not have any representatives in Singapore for those distance events.

PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLDS ROSTER

Women

Men

SELECTION PROCESS

Priority 1: Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times.

Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times. Priority 2: Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle

Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle Priority 3: If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A).

If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A). Priority 4: If no swimmer has been selected in either the men’s or women’s 100m Butterfly, Backstroke, or Breaststroke after Priorities 1–3: select the fastest eligible male and female swimmer in each of those 100m events from the A finals, including those already selected in earlier priorities.

QUALIFYING STANDARDS