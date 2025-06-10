2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials continue this evening from Victoria, with just three events on the schedule: the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 IM for both men and women. We’ll also see para events unfold, including the 50 butterfly (S5–S7) and the 100 freestyle (S3–S13). The session is expected to take less than 90 minutes.

Stay up to date with live recaps below

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2023)

, SWE (2023) Canadian Record: 24.26 – Taylor Ruck , (2018)

, (2018) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 25.11

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 26.02

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo , BRA (2009)

, BRA (2009) Canadian Record: 21.48 – Josh Liendo , (2024)

, (2024) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 22.27

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 23.18

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King , USA (2017)

, USA (2017) Canadian Record: 1:05.74 – Annamay Pierse , (2009)

, (2009) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.57

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:07.54

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:10:35

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty , GBR (2019)

, GBR (2019) Canadian Record: 59.85 – Scott Dickens , (2012)

, (2012) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:00.35

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:02.42

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2015)

, HUN (2015) Canadian Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

, (2024) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.83

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:14.16

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:17.58

Men’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte , USA (2011)

, USA (2011) Canadian Record: 1:56.07 – Finlay Knox , (2024)

, (2024) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.05

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:00.24

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:03.75

Para Swimming – Finals

In addition to the previously mentioned athletes, para swimmers are back in action tonight, racing alongside their non-para counterparts in the same finals session. Para swimming is open to athletes with physical disabilities such as dwarfism, amputation/limb loss, blindness/visual impairment, spinal cord injury/wheelchair-users, cerebral palsy/brain injury/stroke, cognitive impairment, and Les autres. Para athletes are classified into categories based on the nature and severity of their impairments: physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13), and intellectual (S14). This classification system ensures a level playing field by grouping athletes with similar impairments, allowing for fair competition. To learn more about Para Swimming, including how the points system determines winners rather than time, click here.



