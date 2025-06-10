2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Storylines To Watch
- Recaps
The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials continue this evening from Victoria, with just three events on the schedule: the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 IM for both men and women. We’ll also see para events unfold, including the 50 butterfly (S5–S7) and the 100 freestyle (S3–S13). The session is expected to take less than 90 minutes.
Stay up to date with live recaps below, and tune in to watch the action live courtesy of CBC Sports on YouTube, embedded below.
Watch Here:
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)
- Canadian Record: 24.26 – Taylor Ruck, (2018)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 25.11
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 26.02
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)
- Canadian Record: 21.48 – Josh Liendo, (2024)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 22.27
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 23.18
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
- Canadian Record: 1:05.74 – Annamay Pierse, (2009)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.57
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:07.54
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:10:35
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)
- Canadian Record: 59.85 – Scott Dickens, (2012)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:00.35
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:02.42
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 200 IM – Finals
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)
- Canadian Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, (2024)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.83
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:14.16
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:17.58
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 200 IM – Finals
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)
- Canadian Record: 1:56.07 – Finlay Knox, (2024)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.05
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:00.24
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:03.75
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Para Swimming – Finals
- In addition to the previously mentioned athletes, para swimmers are back in action tonight, racing alongside their non-para counterparts in the same finals session.
- Para swimming is open to athletes with physical disabilities such as dwarfism, amputation/limb loss, blindness/visual impairment, spinal cord injury/wheelchair-users, cerebral palsy/brain injury/stroke, cognitive impairment, and Les autres.
- Para athletes are classified into categories based on the nature and severity of their impairments: physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13), and intellectual (S14). This classification system ensures a level playing field by grouping athletes with similar impairments, allowing for fair competition. To learn more about Para Swimming, including how the points system determines winners rather than time, click here.
Key Highlights:
The stream doesn’t seem as dark. Or am I imagining things?
It does seem a lot brighter
Women’s 200 IM scheduled for 8:58 central
As bad as the visuals can be for Canadian trials, at least they livestream it on Youtube while USA Swimming still can’t figure out how they can effectively stream anything.