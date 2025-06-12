2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Top Seed in M. 200 Free Alex Axon Out (Day 6 Prelims Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Day 6 Prelims Heat Sheet
The top seed in the men’s 200 Free, Alexander Axon, has withdrawn from the event. The 2024 Paris Olympian has also withdrawn from this evening’s 800 free. Axon, who last swam collegiately for OSU in Feburary has not recorded as splash this week as he also withdrew from the 400 free.
Fellow top 8 seed in the 800 free Jordi Vilchez (#8) has also withdrawn in order to better prepare for the 200, where he now will be the 9th seed. Patrick Hussey, too, is dropping an event to focus on the 200 free, as he has been scratched up to the top seed. Hussey was the 8th seed in the 50 fly, but has opted not to swim the double.
The women’s 1500 final heat tonight was hit hard as #2 Abby Dunford, #3 Julia Stronjnowska, and #8 Delphine Piatera Mercier all withdrew
See below for a full list of scratches:
Women’s 200 Freestyle
- #13 Jenna Walters (GMAC) – 2:00.98
- #17 Delia Lloyd (ESWIM/OSU) – 2:02.07
- #19 Halle West (MANTA) – 2:02.21
- #21 Laila Oravsky (BTSC) – 2:02.66
- #22 Tessa Cieplucha (MAC) – 2:02.81
- #27 Bailey O’Regan (UNCAN) – 2:03.37
- #31 Paige Stepanoff (TSC) – 2:04.06
- #37 Peyton Leigh (BROCK) – 2:04.62
- #46 Lydia Cameron (UNCAN) – 2:05.63
- #47 Mia Thomas (TSC) – 2:05.72
- #56 Naomi Mynott (WDSC) – 2:06.83
- #58 Grace Hitchcock (RDCSC) – 2:07.12
Men’s 200 Freestyle
- #1 Alexander Axon (MAC) – 1:47.56
- #11 Nikoli Blackman (TNAQ) – 1:50.36
- #15 Hrvoje Tomic (ND) – 1:50.97
- #17 Ruslan Gaziev (UNCAN/OSU) – 1:51.23
- #25 Max Vorobiev (MAC) – 1:52.36
- #33 Sebastian Paulins (CSLA) – 1:53.44
- #35 Zackary Bowie (EKSC) – 1:54.01
- #53 Stephen Calkins (UCSC) – 1:48.07 S
Women’s 50 Butterfly
- #17 Hayley Oke (MUSAC) – 27.85
- #22 Maxine Clark (UCSC) – 28.00
- #23 Julia Ebli (TSC) – 28.02
- #30 Ainsley McMurray (CSLA) – 28.18
- #40 Lydia Cameron (UNCAN) – 28.49
- #59 Tabitha Main (WAC) – 28.77
- #88 Jordyn Richardson (OYO) – 29.07
Men’s 50 Butterfly
- #8 Patrick Hussey (PCSC) – 24.55
- #22 Laon Kim (UCSC) – 25.04
- #29 Aiden Norman (UCSC) – 25.26
- #35 Joel Blanco (UBCT/RIDGE) – 25.34
Para Women’s 50 Backstroke
Para Men’s 50 Backstroke
Para Women’s 100 Backstroke
- #11 Myriam Soliman (MUST) – 1:44.60
Para Men’s 100 Backstroke
Men’s 800 Freestyle
- #7 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC/OSU) – 8:14.68
- #8 Alexander Axon (MAC) – 8:14.82
- #10 Zachary Parise (PCSC) – 8:16.21
- #59 Tanner Cole (UBCT/OSC) – 8:05.69 S
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
- #2 Abby Dunford (UNCAN) – 16:41.73
- #3 Julia Stronjnowska (OS) – 16:42.99
- #8 Delphine Piatera Mercier (SHER) – 17:06.87