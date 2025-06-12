Longhorn Aquatics Sweeps Team Titles at 2025 U.S. National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

While most of the focus at the U.S. National Championships and World Championship Trials were on the individual placements, team awards were also given to the top three finishers in men’s, women’s, and combined team scores categories.

To be eligible for the combined team scores category, teams had to score at least 1 point in both women’s and men’s competition.

Longhorn Aquatics ultimately came away with the treble at the meet, winning all three categories. The group, which includes both pros and undergrads based out of the University of Texas, has been the hottest program in the country since hiring Bob Bowman as their new head coach last spring.

While Bowman has received some criticism for the number of non-American athletes he has trained, which breaks from the program’s tradition of fairly-limited international swimmers, these team results demonstrate that in lockstep, Bowman and his staff are also training plenty of top American swimmers to success – international swimmers were not allowed to compete at this year’s US National Championship meet.

The team standings were dominated by collegiate programs.

In the men’s boxscore, Arizona State, Bowman’s former program, and Sun Devil Swimming finished 2nd with 248 points, showing that his understudy-turned-head coach Herbie Behm has been able to carry forward the program’s prior momentum. They were followed by blue-blood programs California Aquatics and Indiana Swim Club, with NC State rounding out the top 5.

Cavalier Aquatics based out of Charlottesville, Virginia finished 6th with 76 points. While collegiate swimmers like Jack Aikins scored a lot of those points, so too did swimmers out of the junior-aged club system, like future Cavalier Thomas Heilman, also contributed substantially to that result.

St. Petersburg Aquatics finished 7th, though all of their men’s points (60) came from pro Bobby Finke, who actually trains at the University of Florida.

The Pleasanton Seahawks in 8th were the top-finishing men’s team that earned their points primarily from club, versus collegiate or post-grad, swimmers.

Top 10 Men’s Standings

Full standings at the end of the article.

Longhorn Aquatics – 413.5 Sun Devil Swimming – 248 California Aquatics – 185 Indiana Swim Club – 171 Wolfpack Elite – 151 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – 76 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – 60 Pleasanton Seahawks – 57 Bend Swim Club – 55 (TIE) Kentucky Aquatics/Notre Dame – 53

In the women’s standings, it was Longhorn Aquatics again who led the field, followed by the New York Athletic Club. NYAC, which has a very strong Masters team, has a long history of sponsoring pro swimmers in exchange for representation. This year, they had four swimmers at Nationals: Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh on the women’s side, who combined for 232 points, and Ryan Held on the men’s side.

The three women who combined for this runner-up finish all train at the University of Virginia. If their points were grouped with Cavalier Aquatics, where they actually train, that team would have won the women’s scoring by a significant margin (408-276.5), though Longhorn Aquatics would still have taken the combined team title.

This is one of several examples in the standings where athletes represent programs that they either no longer, or never did, train with, which softens the significance of the team scoring.

Top 10 Women’s Standings

Full standings at the end of the article.

Longhorn Aquatics – 276.5 New York Athletic Club – 232 Wolfpack Elite – 185.5 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – 176 Sandpipers of Nevada – 116 Gator Swim Club – 97 Alto Swim Club – 95 University of Florida – 93 Indiana Swim Club – 80.5 Long Island Aquatic Club – 79

In the overall standings, Longhorn again came out on top, with NC State, which had a balanced performance from their men and women, taking 2nd. Call, with about three-quarters of their points coming from men, were 3rd, followed by the fractured Cavalier Aquatics squad. Indiana was 5th.

The top non-collegiate affiliated club was Sandpipers of Nevada in 7th, though that included points from Bella Sims, who is training with the club in the midst of a transfer from the University of Florida to the University of Michigan. The Pleasanton Seahawks (9th) was the top club made up entirely of swimmers who have not yet started their collegiate careers.

Full Combined Team Standings

Longhorn Aquatics – 690 Wolfpack Elite – 336.5 California Aquatics – 255 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – 252 Indiana Swim Club – 215.1 University of Florida – 145.5 Sandpipers of Nevada – 139 University of Louisville – 116.5 Pleasanton Seahawks – 102 Ohio State – 92 Jersey Wahoos – 87 Laker Swim – 76 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 72 SwimAtlanta – 70 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – 63.5 University of Notre Dame – 65 Tennessee Aquatics – 63.5 Carmel Swim Club – 61 Lakeside Swim Team – 55 University of Minnesota – 52 University of Michigan – 47.5 (TIE) Texas A&M University/University of Alabama – 34 Greater Somerset County YMCA – 27 (TIE) MSA/Tucson Ford – 19 Loyola University Maryland – 15 Fishers – 14

FULL Men’s Standings

Longhorn Aquatics – 413.5 Sun Devil Swimming – 248 California Aquatics – 185 Indiana Swim Club – 171 Wolfpack Elite – 151 Cavalier Aquatics, Piedmont Family YMCA – 76 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – 60 Pleasanton Seahawks – 57 Bend Swim Club – 55 (TIE) Kentucky Aquatics/Notre Dame – 53 University of Florida – 52.5 SwimAtlanta – 49 Mission Viejo Nadadores – 45 Ohio State University – 43 Dart Swimming – 42 University of Louisville – 40.5 (TIE) Princeton/Ridgefield Aquatic Club – 40 Tsnuami Swim Team – 39 (TIE) North Carolina Aquatic Club/Minnesota – 36 King Aquatic Club – 35 University of Michigan Swim Team – 31.5 (TIE) Pinnacle Racing/Laker Swim – 31 Old Dominion Aquatic Club – 30 (TIE) Spartan Aquatic Club/Aquajet Swim Team – 29 Jersey Wahoos – 27 Virginia Tech – 25 (TIE) University of Alabama/Sandpipers of Nevada – 23 Shawmut Aquatic Club – 22 University of Missouri – 19 Texas Ford Aquatics – 18 The Dolphins Portland Swimming – 16 Texas A&M University – 15 (TIE) Highland Hurricanes Swim Club/Loyola University Maryland – 14 Carmel Swim Club – 13 Bulldog Swimming – 12 (TIE) FMC Aquatic/Baylor Swim Club/The Olympic Club – 11 Army West Point – 9 Flatiron Athletic Club – 8 (TIE) MSA/Nashville Aquatic Club/Tennessee Aquatics/Sarasota Sharks – 5 (TIE) Metroplex Aquatics/Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club – 4.5 (TIE) Tucson Ford Dealers/Lakeside Swim Team/Flood Aquatics/SMAC – 4 (TIE) Gwinnett Aquatics/Fishers/GSCY – 3 SMU – 2 (TIE) McCallie/Team Suffolk/Penn State – 1

FULL Women’s Standings