2025 U.S. Nationals: Day Five Finals Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is upon us. It was a short prelims session this morning, but tonight’s finals take us the full breadth of distances, with the 50 freestyle, 200 IM, women’s 1500 freestyle and men’s 800 freestyle on the docket.

We have some bonus content tonight as well, with not one, not two, but three swim-offs to kick off the session. The first of those does not relate to worlds, but rather to a World University Games spot in the 200 freestyle. Baylor Nelson and Jake Mitchell, both of whom made the 2023 World Championship team in the 4×200 free relay, tied for fifth in the ‘B’ final on Wednesday and will duke it out for the second spot available behind Aaron Shackell.

There are then two women’s events that will have ramifications for Worlds. First, Anna Peplowski and Erin Gemmell will battle it out in the 200 freestyle after tying for fourth on Wednesday in 1:55.82. With two of the swimmers ahead of them (Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske) likely to decline the event for Worlds this may be for an individual spot as well as the difference between Priority #1 and Priority #3. Both are already on the Worlds team as the women have already hit the number of required doubles to take the fifth- and sixth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

The second will feature Paris Olympian Emma Weber and Tennessee’s McKenzie Siroky in the 50 breaststroke after they tied for second on Thursday in 30.43. Siroky was faster in the heats at 30.27, whilst Weber set her best in the final. This one will be a straight shootout for Worlds qualification with neither woman qualified elsewhere.

We will then move onto the women’s 1500 freestyle, where Katie Ledecky is the only woman entered under 16 minutes after Katie Grimes‘ scratch this morning. Texas teammates Jillian Cox and Kate Hurst will flank her, with Cox looking to put herself on the Worlds team at the final opportunity this week after being run down from six seconds back by Claire Weinstein in the 800 freestyle on Day 1.

With no Kate Douglass in the field, Alex Walsh will be the favourite to win the 200 IM, but the second spot is wide open. 2022 World bronze medallist Leah Hayes will be next to her in lane 5, but 200 fly champ Caroline Bricker looked strong as she set a new PB to take third overall. Hayes is the only other swimmer than Walsh to have broken 2:10, so she looks to be in pole position if she can be near her best.

The men’s event is more clear-cut: Shaine Casas and Carson Foster qualified 1-2 this morning and are expected to repeat that tonight. It could be a close battle behind that pair, with Owen McDonald (1:58.43), Kieran Smith (1:58.50), Grant House (1:58.57) and Trenton Julian (1:58.71) separated by less than three-tenths of a second.

The men’s 800 free is almost a carbon copy of the women’s 1500 — a Florida pro (Bobby Finke) flanked by two Texas Longhorns (David Johnston and Rex Maurer). Maurer figures to be the favourite for the second spot after a phenomenal 400 freestyle where he broke Larsen Jensen‘s US Open Record, but watch for some outside smoke from Luka Mijatovic in lane 1 after huge drops in the 200 and 400 free for him so far this week.

The women’s 50 free saw the big names comfortably make it through, with Gretchen Walsh (24.30), Kate Douglass (24.38), Torri Huske (24.42) and Simone Manuel (24.70) taking four of the top five spots. Julia Dennis sliced two-tenths off her best to slot in fourth, and could be in the mix tonight along with that quartet. Douglass is the American record holder in this event in 23.91, but there is no clear consensus on who the top two will be – which has the makings for a great race tonight.

The men’s 50 gave us slightly more jeopardy this morning, as Michael Andrew missed out on the ‘A’ final in 10th. The other big names will be in the fastest heat tonight, as Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano and Matt King made it safely through, but it was Jonny Kulow and ‘Mr Worldwide’ Santo Condorelli who will be next to top seed Alexy tonight as they went 21.75 and 21.87 respectively. Guiliano was the only other man under 22, with Alexy the man to beat after his dominant 100 earlier this week and his 21.49 50 free time trial on Wednesday.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Swim-Off

Results:

Nelson was breathing towards Mitchell on the first 50, which meant that he watched as the Florida swimmer built a four-tenth of a second lead through the first length.

That only extended over the next 50 as he hit the halfway point in 51.59 to Nelson’s 52.21. The third 50 saw Nelson close slightly, with the gap back down to four-tenths, but Mitchell pulled away down the final 25 to go 1:46.34, a full second faster than the 1:47.38 he swam in the final on Day 2.

Nelson was also faster, going 1:47.06 to finish seven-tenths of a second back. Mitchell will now take the second individual 200 freestyle sport for the World University Games, joining Nelson on the roster. The Texas transfer will be swimming the 400 IM, and possibly 200 IM depending on the outcome of that final later in the session.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Swim-Off

Results:

Just like Mitchell in the heat before Gemmell built a lead over the first 50, although this one was smaller at only 0.17 seconds. The lead grew again on the second 50, as Gemmell hit the wall in 56.22 to Peplowski’s 56.58.

Peplowski gained a tenth on the Texas swimmer over the third 50, but in a sense of deja vu it was the swimmer in lane 4 that streaked away down the final length. Both swimmers closed under 29.5, Gemmell with a 29.27 to Peplowski’s 29.47

Gemmell touched in 1:55.23, knocking six-tenths off the best time she set just three days ago. Peplowski was also under the 1:55.82 they both swam on Wednesday to go 1:55.70, and has now taken 1.29 seconds off her 200 freestyle time in a matter of days.

Gemmell is now the fifth-fastest American woman in history, whilst Peplowski jumps to #8, a hundredth ahead of Torri Husk.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Swim-Off

Results:

McKenzie Siroky got out in front by 25, and despite Emma Weber appearing to close the gap between 25 and 35 meters she pulled away again as they came into the wall to touch in another lifetime best of 30.05.

Weber was half a second back in 30.55, a tenth slower than her time in the final, but faster than her best had been coming into the National Championships.

That ranks Siroky #7 all-time among American women, and #T-16 all-time globally. She also jumps up 1 spot in the season ranking to #5, overtaking World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte.

Siroky will now be on the team in Singapore in this event, qualifying for her first World Championships.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle– Final Heat

Top 8:

Ledecky was far more reserved in this 1500 than she was during Tuesday’s 800, although she did go out just six-tenths off her World record at the 400 mark. She settled into 31.2/3s, before ending up at 31.9s, as she swam the 17th fastest time in history. She has all 16 of the swims faster than this one.

The real jeopardy was behind, where Jillian Cox was racing a virtual Claire Weinstein. Cox had slowly built a two second lead over the first 1000 meters, but that was the point that Weinstein had dropped her splits to 32.2s.

Cox couldn’t manage to stay at that pace and was ‘caught’ with 200 to go as Weinstein outsplit her by around half a second per 50. She ended up adding slightly from her entry, but this is still her second-fastest time ever.

Weinstein ended up in 2nd out of the early heats, and will have the option to swim this event at worlds if she chooses to.

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Final:

Alex Walsh (NYAC) – 2:08.45 Phoebe Bacon (WISC) – 2:09.22 Caroline Bricker (ALTO) – 2:10.12 Leah Hayes (CA-Y) – 2:10.83 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 2:10.91 Teagan O’Dell (PLS) – 2:11.25 Lucy Bell (ALTO) – 2:12.33 Campbell Chase (TXLA) – DQ

Phoebe Bacon was out with Alex Walsh at 50 meters, as both split under world record pace. Bacon was first at the touch, and grew the 0.01 gap she’d had to 0.51 over Walsh as she touched in 59.75.

Audrey Derivaux took over 2nd, turning just 0.07 back in 59.82, although was swiftly overtaken by Walsh who proceeded to power past Phoebe Bacon as well.

Derivaux fell well behind the front two on breaststroke, but Bacon held on to split 38.16 and then power through the freestyle leg to touch second in 2:09.22, her first time under 2:10. She came into today with a best of 2:12.18 and has hacked three seconds off that to rank 6th in the world this year.

Alex Walsh came home in 31.34 to touch in 2:08.45 to take the win and rank 2nd globally this season. The 200 fly champ, Caroline Bricker knocked a 1.5 seconds off her time from this morning to finish third, closing with the only split under 31 seconds.

Derivaux touched fourth in 2:10.91, knocking six-tenths off her best. Her fly, back and free splits were top-three in the field, but a 40.00 breaststroke split knocked her down.

Campbell Chase in lane 7 was disqualified for turning beyond the vertical on the back-to-breast turn.

With Bacon finishing in the top two here, she will not be on the World University Games team. Prior to this event she had been down for the 100 and 200 backstroke there, but instead both of those spots will now go to NC State’s Kennedy Noble

Men’s 200 IM – Final

Final:

Shaine Casas was out in 24.04, with Owen McDonald and Grant house joining him in going out under World Record pace as they touched in 24.52 and 24.55

Casas was 28.99 on backstroke to stay half a second under Ryan Lochte’s pace, with Owen McDonald sticking with him to turn in 53.5. Carson Foster made his way through to third in 53.6, and proceeded to overtake McDonald on the breaststroke, as he split 34.2 to McDonald’s 35.1.

Casas was still well out in front at this point, eight tenths up on Foster as he split a 34.01. He fell behind the World Record here, but was still only four-tenths back.

That pace caught up with him on the final 50, as Foster very nearly ran him down touching 1:55.73 to 1:55.76. Those are the two fastest times in the world this year, and for Foster that is only 0.11 off his lifetime best set at Trials last year.

In the end it was Trenton Julian who came through to take third, after throwing down the fastest breaststroke split in the field in 33.66.

Baylor Nelson was 2:02.63 to finish eighth.

With both of the top-two here already on the team, no new qualifiers have been added so far tonight for the men. That is good news for Jonny Kulow and Kieran Smith, the two men at risk in Priority #3 and Priority #4 respectively. Kulow will still make the team with one new qualifier, while Smith needs that number to be zero.

Michael Andrew and Luka Mijatovic‘s sports on the Worlds roster are now secure, as they were the top two from the Priority #2 list.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

Top 8:

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2023)

American Record: 23.91 – Kate Douglass (2024)

(2024) U.S. Open Record: 24.00 – Abbey Weitzeil , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) 2024 Olympics Trials Winner: Simone Manuel – 24.13

– 24.13 2025 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86

Final:

Men’s 50 Freestyle– Final

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

BRA (2009) American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel , (2019/2021)

, (2019/2021) U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Caeleb Dressel – 21.41

21.41 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05

Final: