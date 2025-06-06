2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hello, everyone–it’s a summer Friday evening and there’s plenty of fast swimming in store this evening at the 2025 U.S. National Championship. How lucky are we? On tap this evening are the finals of the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

There’s an interesting phenomenon in the storylines to follow for this evening’s events. On the women’s side, there’s one established veteran in each event aiming for the win (Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Regan Smith). Meanwhile, it feels like each of the men’s events are looking for the next generation of swimmers to step up. Luka Mijatovic asserted himself in the 400 freestyle this morning with a 3:45.89, destroying his 15-16 National Age Group record. Rex Maurer is pushing for the second spot behind him as the Longhorn crew looks to cleanup in this race and dethrone Tokyo bronze medalist Kieran Smith. Josh Matheny and Campbell McKean aim to cement themselves as “what’s next” in American men’s breaststroke. Jack Aikins hopes for the same in the men’s 100 backstroke final that looks very different without usual suspects like Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Justin Ress, and Shaine Casas in the field.

This isn’t to say that the veterans have things all sewn up in the women’s events. Yes, Ledecky will likely swim away with the 400 freestyle but world record-holders King and Smith will face pressure in their events. The Virginia breaststroke corps takes aim at matching their 1-2 finish in the 200 breaststroke. 200 breaststroke qualifiers Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh are in the hunt (Douglass is top seed), as is 100 breaststroke Paris Olympian Emma Weber. Smith has a sizable advantage on the 100 backstroke field after prelims, but Katharine Berkoff and Claire Curzan are riding hot hands and the entire field broke 1:00 in prelims.

We touched on this in the finals preview, but one thing to keep an eye out for is potential qualification drama in the men’s 100 breaststroke. No one was under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 59.75 this morning. But Matheny and American record holder Michael Andrew have both cleared the mark during the qualification window. That gives them an advantage because if they don’t finish top two and the second swimmer misses the ‘A’ cut, whichever of them is the next-best finisher could be selected to the team in this event anyway.

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 3:55.58 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 3:56.81 — Katie Ledecky , United States (2025)

, United States (2025) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky — 3:58.35

— 3:58.35 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.23

Final:

The women’s 400 freestyle was an electric way to kick off this finals session. Katie Ledecky got the crowd energized, opening her race in a 56.81, then turning in a 59.99 to make the 200-meter turn in 1:56.80. She was .14 seconds under the world record pace and about three-tenths under her American record pace.

Ledecky said in her post-race interview that the last 100 meters “hurt” and she fell off both her world record and American record paces on the back half of the race. She still charged into the finish, hitting the wall in 3:58.56 to win another national title this week.

Claire Weinstein, this week’s 200 freestyle champion, refused to be totally shaken off by Ledecky. Weinstein kept hold of her place about at Ledecky’s feet and earned second with a lifetime best 4:00.05. That improves on the lifetime best 4:01.26 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim and though she was frustratingly close to becoming the seventh woman to break 4:00. She does become the second-fastest American woman in event history and seventh-fastest all-time overall. Her time surpasses the 4:00.65 Leah Smith swam at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. She’s also now the fourth-fastest in the world this season.

The Sandpipers earned a 2-3 finish as Weinstein’s teammate Bella Sims touched third in 4:07.11 to round out the podium. She was over a second ahead of fourth-place finisher Cavan Gormsen.

The ‘B’ final of the women’s 400 freestyle came down to the touch between last night’s top two in the 400 IM, Emma Weyant and Katie Grimes. Weyant held on for the win ahead of Grimes for the second time in as many nights, swimming a 4:09.69 to Grimes’ 4:09.84.

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 3:39.96 — Lukas Märtens, Germany (2025)

American Record: 3:42.78 — Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 — Larsen Jensen, United States (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Aaron Shackell — 3:45.46

— 3:45.46 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Final:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) American Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 — Jessica Hardy, United States (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King — 1:05.43

— 1:05.43 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.87

Final:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 56.88 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

American Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew , United States (2021)

, United States (2021) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Nick Fink — 59.08

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Final:

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Final:

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy — 52.22

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 53.94

Final: