G. Walsh on US Trials: “I can see how practice is translating and it makes me really excited”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh has had a sensational week in Indianapolis, already qualifying for 3 individual events for the world championships and swimming historic times in the process. She swam the 2nd fastest time ever in the 100 fly, an American record in the 50 fly, and added another 52+ 100 free to her resume. Looking forward to Singapore, Walsh is optimistic based on what she’s seen from herself in practice.