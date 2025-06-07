Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

G. Walsh on US Trials: “I can see how practice is translating and it makes me really excited”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh has had a sensational week in Indianapolis, already qualifying for 3 individual events for the world championships and swimming historic times in the process. She swam the 2nd fastest time ever in the 100 fly, an American record in the 50 fly, and added another 52+ 100 free to her resume. Looking forward to Singapore, Walsh is optimistic based on what she’s seen from herself in practice.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!