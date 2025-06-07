Campbell McKean Shatters 1:00-Barrier With 58.96 100 Breast for 17-18 NAG Record

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Following a breakout performance in the 50 breaststroke that saw him qualify for his first World Championships team, 18-year-old Campbell McKean answered the call for a new US men’s breaststroker with a huge win in the 100 breaststroke.
McKean, who had never broken the 1:00-barrier before tonight, surged ahead of the field in the A-final, claiming the National title in a blistering 58.96 to jump over the 59-second mark entirely. That time not only marks a huge improvement for McKean, it also stands as a new 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event. Previously, the mark stood at 59.82, which was set by Michael Andrew back in 2016. Andrew is the current American Record holder in the event, signifying a bright future for McKean.
Top 5 US Men’s 17-18 100 Breaststroke Performers:
- Campbell McKean – 58.96 (2025 US National Championships)
- Michael Andrew – 59.82 (2016 US Olympic Trials)
- Nick Mahabir – 59.96 (2023 TYR Pro Championships)
- Josh Matheny – 1:00.06 (2020 US Olympic Trials – Wave II)
- Reece Whitley – 1:00.08 (2017 World Junior Championships)
McKean’s performance also moves him to #2 in the world this season behind Qin Haiyang, making him the 6th-fastest American of all-time.
2024-2025 LCM Men 100 Breast
Haiyang
58.61
|2
|Campbell
McKEAN
|USA
|58.96
|06/06
|3
|Sun
Jiajun
|CHN
|58.98
|03/20
|4
|Ludovico
VIBERTI
|ITA
|59.04
|04/14
|5
|Dong
Zhihao
|CHN
|59.06
|05/18
In terms of relay potential, McKean’s breakout is coming at the right time for US men as the team was struggling to find a breaststroker amidst the loss of relay mainstay Nic Fink. Josh Matheny was the fastest entrant in the US National Championships with a 59.23. With China, Great Britian, and several other countries on the rise, the team was in desparate need of a sub-59 second 100 breaststroke leg for their 4×100 medley relay.
McKean currently competes for Bend Swim Club in Bend, Oregon. He is slated to join Bob Bowman‘s group at the University of Texas this fall, having just graduated from high school this spring.
what happened to nick mahabir? i thought he had mono or smth but he was cracked at brst and hasnt swam since jr nats in ’23
If this quad is anything like this swim, US men are good to go on the road to LA
i cannot believe how much he smashed the NAG by
Dude went from good prospect to the guy in the span of 8 hours lmfao
I know it’s not a wjr but Who’s been faster at 18? Nicolo? Peaty had his coming out at 2014 comm games at 19. This swim is crazy because it answer a lot of prayers for American breastroke…but it’s literally one of the fastest 18&u swims ever.
I don’t think anyone else has been 58 at 18.
Nicolo was like 59.01 right?
yeah could we get a ranking list like this like they did for mijatovic?
Swim of the meet for me. What a huge performance to step up.