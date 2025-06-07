Campbell McKean Shatters 1:00-Barrier With 58.96 100 Breast for 17-18 NAG Record

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following a breakout performance in the 50 breaststroke that saw him qualify for his first World Championships team, 18-year-old Campbell McKean answered the call for a new US men’s breaststroker with a huge win in the 100 breaststroke.

McKean, who had never broken the 1:00-barrier before tonight, surged ahead of the field in the A-final, claiming the National title in a blistering 58.96 to jump over the 59-second mark entirely. That time not only marks a huge improvement for McKean, it also stands as a new 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event. Previously, the mark stood at 59.82, which was set by Michael Andrew back in 2016. Andrew is the current American Record holder in the event, signifying a bright future for McKean.

Top 5 US Men’s 17-18 100 Breaststroke Performers:

McKean’s performance also moves him to #2 in the world this season behind Qin Haiyang, making him the 6th-fastest American of all-time.

In terms of relay potential, McKean’s breakout is coming at the right time for US men as the team was struggling to find a breaststroker amidst the loss of relay mainstay Nic Fink. Josh Matheny was the fastest entrant in the US National Championships with a 59.23. With China, Great Britian, and several other countries on the rise, the team was in desparate need of a sub-59 second 100 breaststroke leg for their 4×100 medley relay.

McKean currently competes for Bend Swim Club in Bend, Oregon. He is slated to join Bob Bowman‘s group at the University of Texas this fall, having just graduated from high school this spring.