Claire Weinstein Swims 4:00.05 In 400 Freestyle, Now #7 Performer Of All-Time

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Swimming Championships continued today from Indianapolis, Indiana, with the meet serving as the sole opportunity for Americans to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Claire Weinstein continued her impressive week by placing 2nd in the women’s 400 freestyle with a time of 4:00.05. The swim shattered her previous best of 4:01.26 by more than a second and vaulted her into the top 10 performers of all time. The Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer now ranks 7th on that list, with the six swimmers ahead of her being the only ones in history to have broken the 4-minute barrier.

That milestone could be on the 18-year-old’s mind as she prepares for next month’s World Championships. There, the 400 free will fall on the first day of competition rather than the end of the meet, as it did here, potentially giving her a better shot at dropping those final six hundredths and cracking the elusive 4-minute mark.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time:

Earlier in the meet, Weinstein opened her campaign with an 8th-place finish in the 100 free, clocking 53.72 after breaking 54 seconds for the first time in prelims with a 53.95. Prior to that, her personal best stood at 54.43 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series last month, and before that, she had never broken the 55-second barrier.

Later that same evening, the Cal commit produced a mind-boggling negative split in the 800 free, going 4:15 out and 4:04 back. She was never in contention for 2nd place until the final lap, where she surged with a scorching 28.89 closing split to overtake Texas’ Jillian Cox, 8:19.67 to 8:19.88. It was her first time under the 8:20 barrier, improving on her previous best of 8:21.00.

Then yesterday, she pulled off another statement swim by winning the 200 free over nine-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky. Weinstein touched in 1:54.92, the second-fastest time of her career and her third effort under 1:55. Her lifetime best remains 1:54.88, clocked while leading off Team USA’s silver medal-winning 4×200 free relay at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer.

She will also contest the women’s 10k open water race at the World Championships, which will take place more than a week before the pool events begin in Singapore. She earned her spot in that event by placing 2nd at U.S. Nationals this past April.

Weinstein, who has already competed at two long course World Championships, has now firmly established herself as one of the most versatile freestylers in history. She boasts personal bests of 53.72, 1:54.88, 4:00.05, and 8:19.67 in the pool, along with elite-level open water credentials.