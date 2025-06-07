2025 U.S. Nationals Day 4 Roster Update: Women Able to Take All Priorities; Men Already at 26

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
No long intro tonight. If you’re reading this, you probably know what’s going on. So, here’s the bottom line: if our math is correct, then the US women won’t hit the 26 roster cap for the World Championships, while the men are already at the 26 swimmer limit. Here’s the event-by-event breakdown as we tracked roster updates in real time.
Women’s 400 Free
- Unsurprisingly, there were no new Worlds qualifiers, as Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein had already qualified for the meet.
- Madi Mintenko and Kennedi Dobson were both already qualified for Junior Worlds, and they’ve added the 400 free tonight.
- Bella Sims took 3rd in this event, which locks in a WUGs spot for her. However, she’s also currently Priority #4 for the Worlds team, and she’s likely to make that. If so, 4th-place finisher Cavan Gormsen will get bumped from WUGs Priority #2 to Priority #1, and Florida’s Michaela Mattes becomes a potential qualifier.
Men’s 400 Free
- Aiden Hammer had already qualified for Worlds with his 1500, but he earned another swim with his 2nd place finish in the B-final. That makes him the second-highest eligible finisher, behind…
- Luka Mijatovic, who not only broke his own National Age Group record from this morning, but put himself in line for a spot on the senior Worlds team as well. His 2nd place finish means that he’s not yet guaranteed a spot on the team, and he currently sits sixth within Priority #2.
- Already on the team as part of the 4×200 free relay, Rex Maurer secured his first individual spot with his win here.
- Incoming Cal freshman Ryan Erisman took 3rd and will the top eligible swimmer for WUGs. David Johnston, who’s eligible for the Worlds team with a 2nd place finish in the 1500, is now also in Priority #2 for the WUGs team if he doesn’t make Worlds. If he does, Alec Enyeart looks to be next line.
Women’s 100 Breast
- Kate Douglass and Lilly King add a pair of doubles with a 1-2 finish.
- Elle Scott joins the Junior Worlds roster with an 8th-place finish in the A final, while Kayda Geyer adds the 100 breast to her schedule by finishing 15th overall.
- Emma Weber and Piper Enge qualified for the WUGs team with their 3rd and 4th place finishes in the A-final. Weber’s spot is secure, while Enge will have to see how the roster shakes out.
Men’s 100 Breast
- Campbell McKean added another national championship after winning the 50 breast last night. Meanwhile, 200 breast champion Josh Matheny took 2nd, meaning that the US men got two doubles out of this event.
- McKean’s future Texas teammate Nate Germonprez also went under a minute for the first time in his career, finishing 3rd to lock in a spot on the WUGs roster. Assuming AJ Pouch isn’t eligible for WUGs, that puts Indiana’s Jassen Yep in line for the second spot.
- Gabe Nunziata and Andrew Eubanks already occupied the Junior Worlds spots in the 200 breast, and they added the 100 breast to their schedules tonight.
Women’s 100 Back
- We’re pretty sure the roster math said that Regan Smith was safely on the team already, but she made it a certainty by earning the win here after finishing 2nd in the 200 fly, 200 back, and 50 back. Katharine Berkoff was already on the team after winning the 50 back last night, and she now added the 100 to her lineup in Singapore.
- The WUGs spots go to Leah Shackley and Phoebe Bacon, who finished 3rd and 4th respectively. Shackley was already the top qualifier for the 200 back, while Bacon is in line for the second spot in that event as well.
- Charlotte Crush and Rylee Erisman add the 100 back to their Junior Worlds lineups with 6th and 8th place finishes.
Men’s 100 Back
- Tommy Janton made his first senior international team by taking the win from an outside lane. The men now have 26 potential qualifiers, meaning that if any of the six men who finish 1st or 2nd in tomorrow’s three events aren’t already on the team, swimmers otherwise qualified will get left home. Jack Aikins, who won the 200 back, took 2nd behind Janton tonight.
- Daniel Diehl was in line for a WUGs roster spot under Priority #2 (200 back), but now secured a spot with his 3rd place finish tonight. Keaton Jones would also qualify, but as we’ve moved him safely into the “guaranteed” category, that means Will Modglin should take that potential spot now.
- Gavin Keogh was the only swimmer eligible for Junior Worlds in the first three heat, and he’ll add the 100 back to his Worlds schedule after already qualifying in the 200 back. Collin Holgerson won the D-final to put himself in line for a roster spot.
Wrapup
- By our count, there are currently 19 women in line for roster spots under all four priorities. With only six spots left in tomorrow’s competition, that means that all priorities will be selected. We’ve gone ahead and added all eligible swimmers to our “guaranteed” category below. We’ve also made the necessary updates to the WUGs roster, as Erin Gemmell, Anna Peplowski, Katie Grimes, Anna Moesch, and Bella Sims all had spots on that roster until their World spots were confirmed.
- 17 men are qualified under Priority #1. While it’s not likely that we’ll see six new men qualify for the team tomorrow, it is still possible, so we can’t say that all of Priority #2 will make it. What we can say is that the three men in Priority #2 who have the highest percentages of the FINA ‘A’ cut will make that the team — Carson Foster, Keaton Jones, and Thomas Heilman.
- We’ve gone ahead and added all three to the “guaranteed” roster list below. That pulls Jones out of WUGs, moves Diehl to the #1 spot in the 200 back, and puts David King to the #2 spot. Heilman moving off the Junior Worlds roster promotes Noah Cakir (200 fly) to Priority #1, means Rowan Cox (4×100 free) adds the 100 fly, moves Thomas McMillan to Priority #2 (100 fly), and moves Evan Witte to Priority #3 (50 fly).
2025 U.S. World Championship Team After Day 4
Selection Criteria at a Glance
- Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.
- Priorities
- Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events.
- Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the individual events other than the 100 and 200 freestyles.
- Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles.
- Sixth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles.
Swimmers who qualified today are highlighted in bold.
Women – Guaranteed
- Caroline Bricker – 200 fly
- Torri Huske – 100 free, 4×200 free, 100 fly
- Gretchen Walsh – 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly
- Simone Manuel – 4×100 free relay
- Kate Douglass – 4×100 free relay, 200 breast, 50 fly
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free, 800 free
- Erin Gemmell – 4×100 free, 4×200 free
- Claire Curzan – 200 back
- Emma Weyant – 400 IM
- Lilly King – 50 breast
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back
- Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 50 back
- Alex Walsh – 200 breast
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM
- McKenzie Siroky/Emma Weber – 50 breast*
- Anna Moesch – 4×100 free
- Bella Sims – 4×200 free
- Anna Peplowski – 4×200 free
*swim-off required
Men – Guaranteed
- Luca Urlando – 200 fly
- Jack Alexy – 100 free
- Patrick Sammon – 100 free
- Chris Guiliano – 4×100 free relay
- Destin Lasco – 4×100 free relay
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 400 IM
- Luke Hobson – 200 free
- Gabriel Jett – 200 free
- Rex Maurer – 4×200 free
- Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
- Josh Matheny – 200 breast
- Jack Aikins – 200 back, 100 back
- Dare Rose – 50 fly
- Shaine Casas – 4×100, 100 fly, 50 back
- Campbell McKean – 50 breast, 100 breast
- Quintin McCarty – 50 back
- Tommy Janton – 100 back
- Carson Foster – 200 fly, 4×200 free, 400 IM
- Keaton Jones – 200 back
- Thomas Heilman – 100 fly
Men – Potential
Priority #2
*If more than two of the six top two finishers tomorrow aren’t already on the roster, then some of the Priority #2 qualifiers will get left off the roster. To determine who make the cut, each swimmers’ A-final swims will be converted as a percentage of the FINA ‘A’ cut for that event, and the swimmers will be ranked in order of that percentage. We’ve ranked the remaining Priority #2 swimmers in that order below:
- Michael Andrew – 50 fly, 50 breast
- Luka Mijatovic – 400 free
- AJ Pouch – 200 breast
- David Johnston – 1500 free
Priority #3
- Jonny Kulow – 4×100 free relay
Priority #4
- Kieran Smith – 4×200 free
DOUBLES
Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:
- Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events
- 2nd-place finisher in all other events (besides 100/200 free)
- 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free
- 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free
For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.
We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.
The Magic Numbers:
- 12 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender
- 14 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 3 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
- 16 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 4 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
Doubles After Day 4
Women
- Torri Huske – 100 free, 4×200 free, 100 fly
- Gretchen Walsh – 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free, 800 free, 400 free
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free, 400 free
- Kate Douglass – 4×100 free relay, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 breast
- Lilly King – 50 breast, 100 breast
- Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 50 fly, 100 back
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back, 100 back
Men
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 400 IM
- Shaine Casas – 100 fly, 4×200 free, 50 back
- Rex Maurer – 4×200 free, 400 free
- Campbell McKean – 50 breast, 100 breast
- Josh Matheny – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Jack Aikins – 200 back, 100 back
- Carson Foster – 200 fly, 4×200 free, 400 IM
2025 U.S. World Junior Championship Team After Day 4
Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.
Selection Criteria at a Glance
- Must be 18 or younger on December 31, 2025
- Swimmers who are selected for this summer’s senior World Championships, even as a relay-only swimmer, are ineligible for the World Junior Champs team.
- Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.
- Priorities
- Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s).
- Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s).
- Best-finishing available swimmers in the stroke 50s
- Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles
Women – Guaranteed
- Audrey Derivaux – 200 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 100 fly
- Rylee Erisman – 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back
- Madi Mintenko – 100 free, 200 free, 400 free
- Lily King – 4×100 free
- Liberty Clark – 4×100 free, 4×200 free
- Kayla Han – 4×200 free, 400 IM
- Kayda Geyer – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Charlotte Crush – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back
- Kennedi Dobson – 800 free, 4×200 free, 400 free
- Elle Scott – 100 breast
Women – Potential
Priority #2
- Kelsey Zhang – 200 fly
- Kaidy Stout – 200 breast
Priority #3
- Mena Boardman – 50 fly
- Rachel McAlpin – 50 breast
Priority #4
- Julie Mishler – 4×100 free
Men – Guaranteed
- Aiden Hammer – 1500 free, 400 free
- Mike Rice – 100 free
- Austin Carpenter – 100 free
- Rowan Cox – 4×100 free, 100 fly
- Kenneth Barnicle – 4×100 free, 50 back
- Luka Mijatovic – 200 free, 400 IM, 400 free
- Norvin Clontz – 200 free
- Tim Wu – 4×200 free
- Gabriel Manteufel – 4×200 free
- Gabe Nunziata – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Gavin Keogh – 200 back, 100 back
- Noah Cakir – 200 fly
Men – Potential
Priority #2
- Will Mulgrew – 1500 free
- Andrew Eubanks – 200 breast, 100 breast
- David Melnykchuk – 200 back
- Yi Zheng – 400 IM
- Shareef Elaydi – 200 fly
- Thomas McMillan – 100 fly
- Collin Holgerson – 100 back
Priority #3
- Ian Call – 50 breast
- Evan Witte – 50 fly
Priority #4
- Luke Vatev – 4×100 free
- William Allen – 4×200 free
2025 U.S. World University Games Team After Day 4
Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.
Selection Criteria at a Glance
- Must be between 18-25 on December 31, 2025
- Can’t be on the World roster.
- Must be currently enrolled in college/university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some guesswork on our part)
- Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.
- Priorities
- Top two in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s).
- Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the events other than the 100/200 free (excluding stroke 50s).
- Third-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 free.
Women – Guaranteed
- Tess Howley – 200 fly
- Maxine Parker – 100 free
- Julia Dennis – 100 free
- Cavan Gormsen – 200 free, 400 free
- Chloe Stepanek – 200 free
- Jillian Cox – 800 free
- Katie Christopherson – 200 breast
- Leah Shackley – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back
- Leah Hayes – 400 IM
- Alex Shackell – 200 fly, 100 fly
- Emma Weber – 100 breast
Women – Potential
Priority #2
- Kate Hurst – 800 free
- Abigail Herscu – 200 breast
- Phoebe Bacon – 200 back, 100 back
- Teagan O’Dell – 400 IM
- Michaela Mattes – 400 free
- Piper Enge – 100 breast
Priority #3
- Caroline Larsen – 4×100 free
Men – Guaranteed
- Mason Laur – 200 fly, 400 IM
- Jonny Kulow – 100 free
- Matt King – 100 free
- Carson Hick – 1500 free
- Aaron Shackell – 200 free
- Baylor Nelson / Jake Mitchell – 200 free*
- Ben Delmar – 200 breast
- Baylor Nelson – 4oo IM
- Kamal Muhammad – 100 fly
- Ryan Erisman – 400 free
- Nate Germonprez – 100 breast
- Daniel Diehl – 200 back, 100 back
*It appears that Nelson and Mitchell are tied for the second spot in the 200 free. That could mean another swim-off later this week.
Men – Potential
Priority #2
- Mitchell Schott – 200 fly
- Lance Norris – 1500 free
- Josh Bey – 200 breast
- Matthew Klinge – 100 fly
- David Johnston – 400 free
- Jassen Yep – 100 breast
- Will Modglin – 100 back
- David King – 200 back
Priority #3
- Camden Taylor – 4×100 free
Kate and Torri both dropped the 200im? WHY 😭😭😭 I wanted to see them and Alex race off. That 50 free is gonna be cutthroat. Very odd Torri dropped it especially as she won it at NCAAs and seems to be most proud of her growth in that event
200 IM is the same exact schedule as the 100 Fly. Which would give Torri a triple on night 1 (third race being the 4×100 free relay)
With Douglass and Huske dropping the 200 IM, there’s now only four currently qualified swimmers in the mix: Alex Walsh, Bella Sims, Erin Gemmell, and Caroline Bricker. Feels likely that it’ll be Walsh and a new qualifier. Would love to see Isabel Ivey or Beata Nelson make the team after they got close in 2024.
Torri Huske and Kate Douglass both dropped the 200 IM tomorrow. 50 free gonna be a crazy
One minor detail. Until added to the WC team, Luka has the WJC slot in the 400 free as well. Virtually certain to be added to the WC team but if something happens and he isn’t, he would get the 400 free slot.
I saw cal post 3rd place finisher Ryan Erisman punching his ticket to Singapore, I wonder what happened?
Either Cal’s social media person confused WUGs with Worlds, or they have some inside info that either Rex or Luka isn’t planning on going to Worlds (not likely), or…don’t know what the other explanation could be.
I’m not super worried about Kieran missing at this point. 800 free and 200im are almost guaranteed to have swimmers already on, and I would honestly be pretty surprised if someone besides Alex, Giuliani, Andrew, or Kulow got in the 50 (tho not a guarantee for sure).
Kieran is perennially 3rd in the 200 IM at Trials meets. If he’s 3rd here and Carson or Shaine drops it or are off, he’s on the team and by proxy on the relay. That’s a possibility too.
Don’t forget to add the 100 back to the junior list. And I’m assuming, since we know the criteria, that you can add who gets the second spot on the 50s.
Why is Keogh not in 100 and 50 back? Thanks.
Just missed adding the 100 back to his name on the roster. And while there’s only one roster spot for the 50 back, it does look like the highest finisher in the stroke 100s will get the opportunity to swim the stroke 50s at Junior Worlds. I’ll make a note of that when we do the final roster projections tomorrow, thanks.
What do you mean tie breaker order for men’s priority 2?