2025 U.S. Nationals Day 4 Roster Update: Women Able to Take All Priorities; Men Already at 26

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

No long intro tonight. If you’re reading this, you probably know what’s going on. So, here’s the bottom line: if our math is correct, then the US women won’t hit the 26 roster cap for the World Championships, while the men are already at the 26 swimmer limit. Here’s the event-by-event breakdown as we tracked roster updates in real time.

Women’s 400 Free

Unsurprisingly, there were no new Worlds qualifiers, as Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein had already qualified for the meet.

Madi Mintenko and Kennedi Dobson were both already qualified for Junior Worlds, and they've added the 400 free tonight.

Bella Sims took 3rd in this event, which locks in a WUGs spot for her. However, she's also currently Priority #4 for the Worlds team, and she's likely to make that. If so, 4th-place finisher Cavan Gormsen will get bumped from WUGs Priority #2 to Priority #1, and Florida's Michaela Mattes becomes a potential qualifier.

Men’s 400 Free

Aiden Hammer had already qualified for Worlds with his 1500, but he earned another swim with his 2nd place finish in the B-final. That makes him the second-highest eligible finisher, behind…

Luka Mijatovic, who not only broke his own National Age Group record from this morning, but put himself in line for a spot on the senior Worlds team as well. His 2nd place finish means that he's not yet guaranteed a spot on the team, and he currently sits sixth within Priority #2.

Already on the team as part of the 4×200 free relay, Rex Maurer secured his first individual spot with his win here.

secured his first individual spot with his win here. Incoming Cal freshman Ryan Erisman took 3rd and will the top eligible swimmer for WUGs. David Johnston, who’s eligible for the Worlds team with a 2nd place finish in the 1500, is now also in Priority #2 for the WUGs team if he doesn’t make Worlds. If he does, Alec Enyeart looks to be next line.

Women’s 100 Breast

Kate Douglass and Lilly King add a pair of doubles with a 1-2 finish.

Elle Scott joins the Junior Worlds roster with an 8th-place finish in the A final, while Kayda Geyer adds the 100 breast to her schedule by finishing 15th overall.

joins the Junior Worlds roster with an 8th-place finish in the A final, while adds the 100 breast to her schedule by finishing 15th overall. Emma Weber and Piper Enge qualified for the WUGs team with their 3rd and 4th place finishes in the A-final. Weber’s spot is secure, while Enge will have to see how the roster shakes out.

Men’s 100 Breast

Campbell McKean added another national championship after winning the 50 breast last night. Meanwhile, 200 breast champion Josh Matheny took 2nd, meaning that the US men got two doubles out of this event.

McKean's future Texas teammate Nate Germonprez also went under a minute for the first time in his career, finishing 3rd to lock in a spot on the WUGs roster. Assuming AJ Pouch isn't eligible for WUGs, that puts Indiana's Jassen Yep in line for the second spot.

also went under a minute for the first time in his career, finishing 3rd to lock in a spot on the WUGs roster. Assuming AJ Pouch isn’t eligible for WUGs, that puts Indiana’s in line for the second spot. Gabe Nunziata and Andrew Eubanks already occupied the Junior Worlds spots in the 200 breast, and they added the 100 breast to their schedules tonight.

Women’s 100 Back

We’re pretty sure the roster math said that Regan Smith was safely on the team already, but she made it a certainty by earning the win here after finishing 2nd in the 200 fly, 200 back, and 50 back. Katharine Berkoff was already on the team after winning the 50 back last night, and she now added the 100 to her lineup in Singapore.

The WUGs spots go to Leah Shackley and Phoebe Bacon, who finished 3rd and 4th respectively. Shackley was already the top qualifier for the 200 back, while Bacon is in line for the second spot in that event as well.

and , who finished 3rd and 4th respectively. Shackley was already the top qualifier for the 200 back, while Bacon is in line for the second spot in that event as well. Charlotte Crush and Rylee Erisman add the 100 back to their Junior Worlds lineups with 6th and 8th place finishes.

Men’s 100 Back

Tommy Janton made his first senior international team by taking the win from an outside lane. The men now have 26 potential qualifiers, meaning that if any of the six men who finish 1st or 2nd in tomorrow’s three events aren’t already on the team, swimmers otherwise qualified will get left home. Jack Aikins , who won the 200 back, took 2nd behind Janton tonight.

Daniel Diehl was in line for a WUGs roster spot under Priority #2 (200 back), but now secured a spot with his 3rd place finish tonight. Keaton Jones would also qualify, but as we've moved him safely into the "guaranteed" category, that means Will Modglin should take that potential spot now.

was in line for a WUGs roster spot under Priority #2 (200 back), but now secured a spot with his 3rd place finish tonight. would also qualify, but as we’ve moved him safely into the “guaranteed” category, that means should take that potential spot now. Gavin Keogh was the only swimmer eligible for Junior Worlds in the first three heat, and he’ll add the 100 back to his Worlds schedule after already qualifying in the 200 back. Collin Holgerson won the D-final to put himself in line for a roster spot.

Wrapup

By our count, there are currently 19 women in line for roster spots under all four priorities. With only six spots left in tomorrow’s competition, that means that all priorities will be selected. We’ve gone ahead and added all eligible swimmers to our “guaranteed” category below. We’ve also made the necessary updates to the WUGs roster, as Erin Gemmell , Anna Peplowski , Katie Grimes , Anna Moesch , and Bella Sims all had spots on that roster until their World spots were confirmed.

, , , , and all had spots on that roster until their World spots were confirmed. 17 men are qualified under Priority #1. While it’s not likely that we’ll see six new men qualify for the team tomorrow, it is still possible, so we can’t say that all of Priority #2 will make it. What we can say is that the three men in Priority #2 who have the highest percentages of the FINA ‘A’ cut will make that the team — Carson Foster , Keaton Jones , and Thomas Heilman .

, , and . We’ve gone ahead and added all three to the “guaranteed” roster list below. That pulls Jones out of WUGs, moves Diehl to the #1 spot in the 200 back, and puts David King to the #2 spot. Heilman moving off the Junior Worlds roster promotes Noah Cakir (200 fly) to Priority #1, means Rowan Cox (4×100 free) adds the 100 fly, moves Thomas McMillan to Priority #2 (100 fly), and moves Evan Witte to Priority #3 (50 fly).

2025 U.S. World Championship Team After Day 4

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events. Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the individual events other than the 100 and 200 freestyles. Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles. Sixth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles.



Swimmers who qualified today are highlighted in bold.

Women – Guaranteed

*swim-off required

Men – Guaranteed

Men – Potential

Priority #2

*If more than two of the six top two finishers tomorrow aren’t already on the roster, then some of the Priority #2 qualifiers will get left off the roster. To determine who make the cut, each swimmers’ A-final swims will be converted as a percentage of the FINA ‘A’ cut for that event, and the swimmers will be ranked in order of that percentage. We’ve ranked the remaining Priority #2 swimmers in that order below:

Priority #3

Jonny Kulow – 4×100 free relay

Priority #4

Kieran Smith – 4×200 free

DOUBLES

Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events 2nd-place finisher in all other events (besides 100/200 free) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.

We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.

The Magic Numbers:

12 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender

14 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 3 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

16 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 4 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

Doubles After Day 4

Women

Men

2025 U.S. World Junior Championship Team After Day 4

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be 18 or younger on December 31, 2025

Swimmers who are selected for this summer’s senior World Championships, even as a relay-only swimmer, are ineligible for the World Junior Champs team.

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Best-finishing available swimmers in the stroke 50s Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles



Women – Guaranteed

Women – Potential

Priority #2

Kelsey Zhang – 200 fly

Kaidy Stout – 200 breast

Priority #3

Mena Boardman – 50 fly

Rachel McAlpin – 50 breast

Priority #4

Julie Mishler – 4×100 free

Men – Guaranteed

Men – Potential

Priority #2

Will Mulgrew – 1500 free

Andrew Eubanks – 200 breast, 100 breast

David Melnykchuk – 200 back

Yi Zheng – 400 IM

Shareef Elaydi – 200 fly

Thomas McMillan – 100 fly

Collin Holgerson – 100 back

Priority #3

Ian Call – 50 breast

Evan Witte – 50 fly

Priority #4

Luke Vatev – 4×100 free

William Allen – 4×200 free

2025 U.S. World University Games Team After Day 4

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be between 18-25 on December 31, 2025

Can’t be on the World roster.

Must be currently enrolled in college/university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some guesswork on our part)

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top two in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the events other than the 100/200 free (excluding stroke 50s). Third-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 free.



Women – Guaranteed

Tess Howley – 200 fly

Maxine Parker – 100 free

Julia Dennis – 100 free

Cavan Gormsen – 200 free, 400 free

Chloe Stepanek – 200 free

Jillian Cox – 800 free

Katie Christopherson – 200 breast

Leah Shackley – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back

Leah Hayes – 400 IM

Alex Shackell – 200 fly, 100 fly

Emma Weber – 100 breast

Women – Potential

Priority #2

Kate Hurst – 800 free

Abigail Herscu – 200 breast

Phoebe Bacon – 200 back, 100 back

– 200 back, Teagan O’Dell – 400 IM

Michaela Mattes – 400 free

Piper Enge – 100 breast

Priority #3

Caroline Larsen – 4×100 free

Men – Guaranteed

*It appears that Nelson and Mitchell are tied for the second spot in the 200 free. That could mean another swim-off later this week.

Men – Potential

Priority #2

Mitchell Schott – 200 fly

Lance Norris – 1500 free

Josh Bey – 200 breast

Matthew Klinge – 100 fly

David Johnston – 400 free

Jassen Yep – 100 breast

Will Modglin – 100 back

David King – 200 back

Priority #3