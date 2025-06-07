2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Well, friends, it’s been a quick five days, but thankfully, the swimming has been equally as fast as records on both the men’s and women’s sides have been taken down. With just three sessions remaining, this one, the distance session and the finals, there are limited opportunities for swimmers to make the team.

This morning, we see just two events, but they are certainly some of the most enjoyable to watch: the 200 IM kicks off the morning, and “the splash and dash” 50 free closes it out.

After a flurry of scratches, Alex Walsh finds herself alone atop the 200 IM field as both Kate Douglass (#1) and Torri Huske (#3) have both opted to contest the 50 free. Walsh, the only remaining entrant in the field with an entry time of sub-2:10, represented the United States in this event last Summer in Paris, recording a time that would have been good for the bronze medal, but she was DQed for an illegal back to breast turn.

With Walsh likely locking down the top spot, the battle for second is wide open. Last year’s 3rd place finisher and the new #2 seed Isabel Ivey appears, on paper, to be the one to step onto the 2nd step of the podium, but will be hard pressed by both Beata Nelson and Leah Hayes, who, like Ivey, are still looking for their ticket to Singapore.

Hayes, of the three, has the best PB, having been 2:08.91 back in 2022 when she won the bronze medal at Worlds. Hayes booked her ticket to Budapest that year when Douglass, the Tokyo bronze medalist in the event, opted not to contest the event, so Hayes has the historical precedent to take her spot.

The men’s 200 IM saw no scratches amongst a presumptive top 8 that pits training partners Carson Foster and Shaine Casas against one another. The pair have both already punched their tickets to Singapore, so will be under less pressure. Chasing the top two seeds, however, are Kieran Smith and Owen McDonald.

The pair, who each have scratched events earlier in the week to better their chances, are the 3rd and 4th seeds, but each are over a second back of the top two and will be hard-pressed to break up the Longhorn pair, who went 1-2 at Trials last year and represented the United States in Paris. Smith placed 6th in the 200 free and has a roster spot on paper, but it’s very tenuous as he currently ranks 26th of 26th based on priorities and with the three events on tap this morning, there is a possibility of a new name jumping ahead of him.

We conclude the morning with the 50 free, and both the women’s and men’s fields are loaded.

The Women’s 50 Free sees five of the top six American performers entered in the event. Gretchen Walsh leads the way as the top seed with her 24.06 entry time, but American record holder and teammate Douglass sits 6th in the entry list and opted to swim this event over the 200 IM. Defending Olympic Trials champion and 2nd fastest American ever, Simone Manuel will be in the hunt for her first individual event in Paris but will have to get past both Walsh and Huske, who are seeded ahead of her. Don’t sleep on the 37th seed, Claire Curzan, either. The 6th fastest American ever, the UVA-based swimmer who has already punched her ticket to Singapore, is only ranked so far down as she is entered with a yard time.

We end the morning with the Men’s 50, where last year’s runner-up, Chris Guiliano, is the top seed. The Texas Longhorn who swam the 50/100/200 free in Paris is still looking for his first individual event for Singapore after qualifying for the team with his 3rd place finish in the 100 free. Jack Alexy, who set a US Open record in the 100 free prelims, is the #2 seed and looks like a strong contender to add another event after having time-trialed the event to a new PB of 21.49 earlier in the week, becoming the 7th fastest in American history

Looking to break up the duo are Michael Andrew, Ryan Held, and Matt King. Andrew, the 5th fastest US male, is like Smith, looking to solidify his spot on the roster as his 2nd place finishes in the 50 fly and 50 breast makes him highly likely but not confirmed to be on the roster. Held, who was bumped from 7th all-time by Alexy, and King, who placed 3rd last summer in the 50 at Trials by just .01, are both seeking their ticket to Singapore.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Prelims

Top 8

Alex Walsh (NYAC) – 2:10.92 Leah Hayes (CA) – 2:11.22 Caroline Bricker (ALTO) – 2:11.63 Phoebe Bacon (WISC) – 2:11.68 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 2:11.90 Campbell Chase (TXLA) – 2:12.28 Lucy Bell (ALTO) – 2:12.82 Teagan O’Dell (PLS) – 2:12.97

Up through the start of the circle-seeded heats, the early leader was the 48th seed Molly Sweeney. The Carmel Swim Club product, who was entered in the meet with a yards time, posted a 2:14.15 out of the second heat.

Ranked 3rd after the two scratches this morning, Beata Nelson was a no-show in the first of the circle seeded heats, a heat that went of of Lucy Bell. The 200 breaststroke NCAA champion, the Stanford Cardinal, who placed 6th in this event back in March used a strong breaststroke to take over the lead from Teagan O’Dell. Bell dropped a 38.02 breaststroke split to make up around 2.5 seconds on O’Dell to trail only Campbell Stoll who also passed O’Dell. The trio turned onto the freestyle leg all within half a second, but it was Bell who got her hand to the wall first in 2:12.82, outouching O’Dell by .15 and with Stoll just .01 behind that.

Caroline Bricker made it two heats in a row for the Stanford Cardinal as the 200 fly champion took the penultimate heat in a time of 2:11.63. Bricker trailed the earlier leader, Audrey Derivaux, 1:02.05 to 1:00.60, but, along with Phoebe Bacon, passed the 15-year-old after the breaststroke. Bricker and Bacon, just .25 apart, had a drag race down the home stretch, and while Bacon closed the gap, the Wisconsin badger ran out of the pool, touching just .05 back of Bricker’s 2:11.63. Last year’s 3rd place finisher at Trials, Isabel Ivey, couldn’t match the trio’s pace and finished 4th in heat in a time of 2:14.10.

The last heat saw two Virginia Cavaliers take over the lead from Bricker. 2024 Olympic finalist Alex Walsh jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Out in 1:01.49, she and Hayes (1:01.83) used sub-38 breaststroke splits to separate themselves from the rest of the field, and the pair cruised home to touch in 2:10.92 and 2:11.22 and will occupy the middle lanes in tonight’s final.

MEN’S 200 IM – Prelims

Top 8

Heat 3’s Daniel Diehl got things going in the men’s 200 IM. The highest-ranked swimmer in the field entered with a yards time. The NC State swimmer, occupying lane 1, dropped the first sub-2:00 time as he hit the wall in 1:59.38.

The first of the circle-seeded heats saw Grant House stake himself an early lead as he opened in 24.5 to lead at the 50. House was still in front at the 100, but the #3 seed overall, Kieran Smith used a strong backstroke to jump up to second. However, it was butterfly specialist Trenton Julian who used a strong 3rd 50 to jump into the lead. The trio all went to their legs on the last 50, but it was Smith, the two-time Olympian, who got his hands on to the wall first, touching in 1:58.50, making up the 1.09-second gap he had at the 150 mark. House and Julian were close behind with the pair touching in 1:58.57 and 1:58.71, respectively.

Shaine Casas asserted his authority early in the 6th heat as he opened in 53.7, less than a quarter of a second off World Record pace. That pace couldn’t hold up as the breaststroke, Casas’s weakest stroke, saw the Texas Longhorn swimmer fall back more than a second of Ryan Lochte’s Record. Leading by over two seconds at this point, Casa was a man alone as he came home into the wall in 1:57.70, taking over the top time from Smith. Training partner Baylor Nelson used the fastest last 50 so far (29.01) to finish in 1:59.30 and currently sits 5th overall with one heat remaining.

The last heat was a duel between Carson Foster and Owen McDonald. Foster was just a few inches back at the 100 as McDonald made the turn in 54.07 to Foster’s 54.22 but the Longhorn’s 34.65 breastroke split pulled him into the lead, one which he never relinquished as he held off McDonald and took the heat win in 1:58.15, with McDonald not far back at 1:58.43. Princeton’s Mitchell Schott had a strong performance, dropping .26 off his personal best to place 3rd in the heat in 1:59.05.

Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps’s coach, has an interesting connection to the field as he is currently the coach of Foster, Casas and Nelson and when he was at ASU worked with McDonald and House.

Women’s 50 Freestyle -Prelims

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2023)

American Record: 23.91 – Kate Douglass (2024)

(2024) U.S. Open Record: 24.00 – Abbey Weitzeil, USA (2023)

2024 Olympics Trials Winner: Simone Manuel – 24.13

– 24.13 2025 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86

Top 8

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Prelims

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

BRA (2009) American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel , (2019/2021)

, (2019/2021) U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Caeleb Dressel – 21.41

21.41 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05

Top 8