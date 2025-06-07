2025 U.S. Nationals: Douglass, Huske Lead Bevy of Top 8 Scratches (Day 5 Prelims Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It wasn’t unexpected, but the Women’s 200 IM saw two of its top three seeds scratch as #1 Kate Douglass and #3 Torri Huske have both dropped the event. This does not mean you won’t see them this morning, however, as the pair are the 6th and 2nd seeds, respectively, in the 50 free, which is just one event later.

The 200 IM at Worlds directly overlaps with the 100 fly, which Huske has qualified for, and Douglass would have to navigate the semis of the 100 breast in the same session as the 200 IM Final. Douglass is the two-time defending World Champion in the event, but is also the American Record holder in the 50 free.

The pair were not the only Top 8 seeds to scratch out of an event this morning. Brooks Curry has dropped out of the 50 free, where he was seeded 8th overall with a time of 22.03. Curry, a two-time Olympic medalist, just missed making the finals of the 100 and 200 free earlier in the week, placing 9th in both prelims.

Katie Grimes, who has already qualified for Singapore in the 400 IM, has decided to end her week early and has withdrawn from the 1500 freestyle. The #2 seed in the event, Grimes, was the 2022 Worlds silver medalist and represented the USA last summer in the event, placing 10th in prelims.

The men’s 800 free also saw a top 8 seed pull out at Ohio State’s Charlie Clark has withdrawn. Clark, a member of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Worlds Team Clark placed 13th in the 1500 free and 22nd in the 400 free earlier in the week.

See below for a full list of scratches:

