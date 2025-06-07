2025 U.S. Nationals: Douglass, Huske Lead Bevy of Top 8 Scratches (Day 5 Prelims Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet
It wasn’t unexpected, but the Women’s 200 IM saw two of its top three seeds scratch as #1 Kate Douglass and #3 Torri Huske have both dropped the event. This does not mean you won’t see them this morning, however, as the pair are the 6th and 2nd seeds, respectively, in the 50 free, which is just one event later.
The 200 IM at Worlds directly overlaps with the 100 fly, which Huske has qualified for, and Douglass would have to navigate the semis of the 100 breast in the same session as the 200 IM Final. Douglass is the two-time defending World Champion in the event, but is also the American Record holder in the 50 free.
The pair were not the only Top 8 seeds to scratch out of an event this morning. Brooks Curry has dropped out of the 50 free, where he was seeded 8th overall with a time of 22.03. Curry, a two-time Olympic medalist, just missed making the finals of the 100 and 200 free earlier in the week, placing 9th in both prelims.
Katie Grimes, who has already qualified for Singapore in the 400 IM, has decided to end her week early and has withdrawn from the 1500 freestyle. The #2 seed in the event, Grimes, was the 2022 Worlds silver medalist and represented the USA last summer in the event, placing 10th in prelims.
The men’s 800 free also saw a top 8 seed pull out at Ohio State’s Charlie Clark has withdrawn. Clark, a member of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Worlds Team Clark placed 13th in the 1500 free and 22nd in the 400 free earlier in the week.
See below for a full list of scratches:
Women’s 200 IM
- #1 Kate Douglass (New York Athletic Club) – 2:06.79
- #3 Torri Huske (Arlington Aquatic) – 2:09.43
- #34 Sydney Schoeck (CSP Tideriders) – 2:16.70
- #45 Madi Mintenko (Pikes Peak Athletics) – 1:56.36 Y
- #58 Sarah Rodrigues (Jersey Aquatic) – 1:58.49 Y
Men’s 200 IM
- #9 Maximus Williamson (Lakeside Aquatic) – 1:58.58
- #10 Destin Lasco (California Aquatics) – 1:58.77
- #36 Kyle Ponsler (Wolfpack Elite) – 2:02.55
- #40 David King (Cavalier Aquatic) -2:02.82
- #51 Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatic) – 1:41.26 Y
- #59 Ben Dillard (Trojan Swim Club) – 1:43.49 Y
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- #20 Liberty Clark (Pleasanton Seahawks) – 25.30
- #48 Leah Shackley (Wolfpack Elite) – 22.12 Y
Men’s 50 Freestyle
- #8 Brooks Curry (California Aquatic) – 22.03
- #36 Maximus Williamson (Lakeside Aquatic) – 23.07
- #37 Matthew Klinge (Ohio State University) – 18.78 Y
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
- #2 Katie Grimes (Cavalier Aquatic) – 15:57.77
- #10 Kayla Han (La Mirada Armada) – 16:28.92
- #15 Ellie Clarke (Carmel Swim Club) – 16:38.64
- #30 Sarah Zhang (Revolution Aquatic) – 16:59.54
- #37 Danielle Gleason (U. of Missouri) – 16:20.06 Y
- #42 Zole Fjare (Saint Petersburg) – 16:27.76 Y
Men’s 800 Freestyle
- #5 Charlie Clark (Ohio State University) – 7:52.83
- #14 Isaac Fleig (Fishers Area Swim) – 8:01.97
- #23 Mac Clark (Team Pittsburgh) – 8:10.77
Hey I had this happening on my pick’em for this event. I just had a gut feeling but I really didn’t think both of them would actually do it I thought I was going crazy. I think I had Walsh, Hayes, Ivy and I can’t remember who I put 4th. But that is gonna help my score for today.
RIP my pick ’ems
I don’t understand why KD hates the 200 IM so much, it’s arguably her best event and the international field in the 50 is not easygoing.
Lowkey expecting Gretchen to smash her AR today
she usually doesnt compete LCM 200im after an olympic year the same thing happened in 2022 i think
I know he’s already on the team, but I would love to see Destin Lasco swim a 200 IM at some point
Clear path on the Alex Walsh revenge tour