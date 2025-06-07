Spectrum Aquatics Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 6/7/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Vanessa Delev, 11, Badger Swim Club (MR): Racing the 800 free for the first time, Delev clocked 9:42.82 at the SCAR Memorial Day Invitational (LCM), ranking her 1st this season among 11-year-old girls by nearly 25 seconds. It also ranks her 2nd among 11-12 girls this season, despite being on the younger half of the age group. She also set best times in the 200 back (2:33.33) and 100 fly (1:09.33), which both rank her 2nd this season among 11-year-olds.

Chase Kim, 13, Scarlet Aquatics (NJ): Also racing at the SCAR Memorial Day Invitational, Kim fired off a time of 2:09.76 in the 200 fly to rank 2nd this season among 13-year-old boys and 4th in the 13-14 age group. Prior to going 2:12.13 in the prelims, Kim’s best time stood at 2:13.51, set in January. Kim also set bests in the 50 free (26.67), 200 free (2:05.55), 100 back (1:06.23) and 100 fly (1:00.64) at the meet, with the latter ranking him 4th this season among 13-year-olds.

Vanessa Kuo, 11, California Dolphin Swim Team (PC): Similar to Delev, Kuo competed in the long course 1500 free for the first time at the Zone 1 South May Firecracker 5 meet in Morgan Hill, Calif., and made some noise with an impressive swim of 18:53.83. The performance ranks her 1st this season among 11-year-old girls by over 40 seconds (and 5th in the 11-12 age group), and since 2020, it’s the 6th-fastest time we’ve seen from an 11-year-old. Kuo also set an official best time of 4:53.48 in the 400 free at the meet, though her opening 400 in the 1500 was quicker, coming in at 4:51.72.

Yury Kuzmenko, 16, Valley Splash (PC): Also racing at the Zone 1 South May Firecracker 5 meet, Kuzmenko knocked more than half a second off his best time in the 50 free, clocking 22.92 to move into 21st all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group and #1 this season. His previous best stood at 23.45, set last July at Far Westerns. The Valley Splash product and Princeton commit added best times in the 200 free (1:59.61), 50 breast (29.93) and 50 fly (25.47), with the latter two ranking 9th and 11th in the country this season in the age group, respectively.

Aya Gillis-Pade, 13, Santa Clara Swim Club (PC): Competing at last weekend’s George Haines International (LCM), Gillis-Pade set five best times, including cracking the top 100 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group in the 100 back despite being just 13. Gillis-Pade brought her PB down to 1:03.55, ranking her 81st all-time in the age group and 1st this season for 13-year-olds. She also ranks 1st among 13-year-olds this season in the 50 back (29.88), while she moves to 2nd in the 200 back (2:18.84), and 3rd in both the 400 free (4:27.69) and 200 IM (2:23.13) after her swims last weekend.

Colin Jacobs, 16, Unattached (FL): Jacobs rocketed up the rankings in the boys’ 15-16 age group while competing at the Canet leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour in late May, including cracking the top 10 in the 1500 freestyle. Jacobs clocked 15:16.33 in the 1500 free, shattering his previous best of 15:28.58 to rank 9th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group. In the 400 free, he dropped three seconds in 3:53.66, putting him 20th all-time for 15-16 boys. Jacobs has spent time training in France and Canada in addition to the U.S., where he’s most recently represented the Sarasota Sharks.

