Rex Maurer on US Open Record: “I think I was due for a big drop in the long course pool”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After having a breakout meet which saw him finish 3rd in the 400 IM and 200 free, Maurer saved the best for night 4. Leading the race from start to finish, Maurer dropped a 3:43.33 to win the event and break the US Open record.

