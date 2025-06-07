Rex Maurer on US Open Record: “I think I was due for a big drop in the long course pool”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (Updated 6/02)
- Live Results
- How To Watch (USA Swimming Network)
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
After having a breakout meet which saw him finish 3rd in the 400 IM and 200 free, Maurer saved the best for night 4. Leading the race from start to finish, Maurer dropped a 3:43.33 to win the event and break the US Open record.