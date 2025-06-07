2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Swims You Might Have Missed

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ahead of the final day of the U.S. National Championships there have been a plethora of surprising swims, and it is not always easy to keep track of them.

Ryan Erisman finished third in the men’s 400 freestyle behind a pair of phenomenal performances from Rex Maurer and Luka Mijatovic, but was just three-tenths away from a 2nd place finish that would likely be enough to make the team for Worlds. After going 3:46.01, he has now dropped over six seconds in the last five weeks.

He sliced four seconds off at Fort Lauderdale at the start of May, and after a four-tenths drop this morning hacked another two off to vault up to #18 among US men.

He also set the 17-18 NAG record, breaking by seven hundredths the record that Larsen Jensen, the senior National Record holder, had held since before Erisman was born.

Before April Alec Enyeart had not set a best time in the 400 free in three years, and now has done so twice in two months. He finished seventh in the ‘A’ final with a time of 3:48.96 – 2 seconds faster than his time from July 2022 and seven-tenths under the time he went at the Pro Swim Series in April.

Aiden Hammer was also under the 3:50 mark in the 400 free, slicing two seconds off his best over the course of the day. He was 3:49.42 to finish second behind Jake Mitchell in the ‘B’ final, and continued his great form after taking bronze in the 1500 on Day 1.

Katie McCarthy came into today at 4:14 in the 400 free, was 4:12 in the heats and then dropped to 4:11.57 in the finals for a three second drop. Lillie Nesty cracked her two-year-old PB to win the ‘C’ final in 4:12.55, after a season of improvements for her in the 500 at NCAA level.

Nate Germonprez has made some huge drops in breaststroke in his second NCAA season but made one of his most consequential ones tonight, breaking the 1:00 barrier for the first time to take third in the 100 breaststroke. He was 59.89 to drop over half a second from his previous best of 1:00.44 and qualify for the World University Games this summer.

Drew Eubanks broke 1:03 for the first time at the start of May, and is now a U.S. national ’B’ final winner after going 1:00.79 to out-touch Alexei Avakov and position himself as the second fastest eligible swimmer for World Juniors. Avakov himself dropped over eight-tenths from his 2023 PB to go 1:00.85.

Rylee Erisman qualified and finished in 8th in the women’s 100 backstroke ‘A’ final, but went 59.39 in the evening – a drop of three-tenths for the 16-year-old that jumps her into 5th in the 15-16 age group. That time ranks her 15th in the world this year and puts her in pole position to take gold in the 100 backstroke at World Juniors later this summer.

Collin Holgerson entered Day 4 with a month-old best of 57.78 in the 100 backstroke, and ended up putting himself in a great spot to qualify for World Juniors after winning the ‘D’ final in 55.10 – a drop of 2.68 seconds. He was the second fastest junior after Gavin Keogh, and looks likely to make the roster.

David King has had a pretty good freshman year for Virginia in the NCAA, but he was a better long course than short course swimmer heading into the season and the gains are showing in the big pool again now. He swam 53.84 to win the ‘B’ final in the 100 backstroke, eight-tenths under his 54.67 entry time and under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 53.94.