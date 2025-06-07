WATCH: Campbell McKean’s Electric 58.96 100 Breast & Other Day Four U.S. Nationals Race Videos

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Didn’t catch the penultimate night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with most of the race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports and USA Swimming on YouTube.

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Final

Final:

The women’s 400 freestyle was an electric way to kick off this finals session. Katie Ledecky got the crowd energized, opening her race in a 56.81, then turning in a 59.99 to make the 200-meter turn in 1:56.80. She was .14 seconds under the world record pace and about three-tenths under her American record pace.

Ledecky said in her post-race interview that the last 100 meters “hurt” and she fell off both her world record and American record paces on the back half of the race. She still charged into the finish, hitting the wall in 3:58.56 to win another national title this week.

Claire Weinstein, this week’s 200 freestyle champion, refused to be totally shaken off by Ledecky. Weinstein kept hold of her place about at Ledecky’s feet and earned second with a lifetime best 4:00.05. That improves on the lifetime best 4:01.26 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim and though she was frustratingly close to becoming the seventh woman to break 4:00. She does become the second-fastest American woman in event history and seventh-fastest all-time overall. Her time surpasses the 4:00.65 Leah Smith swam at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. She’s also now the fourth-fastest in the world this season.

The Sandpipers earned a 2-3 finish as Weinstein’s teammate Bella Sims touched third in 4:07.11 to round out the podium. She was over a second ahead of fourth-place finisher Cavan Gormsen.

The ‘B’ final came down to the touch between last night’s top two in the 400 IM, Emma Weyant and Katie Grimes. Weyant held on for the win ahead of Grimes for the second time in as many nights, swimming a 4:09.69 to Grimes’ 4:09.84.

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 3:39.96 — Lukas Märtens, Germany (2025)

American Record: 3:42.78 — Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 — Larsen Jensen, United States (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Aaron Shackell — 3:45.46

— 3:45.46 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Final:

It was Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith who took the men’s 400 freestyle out first. He was in control at the 100 turn with Rex Maurer about two-tenths behind him in second. Smith still held the lead at the halfway mark, flipping in 1:50.09 to Maurer’s 1:50.48 with Luka Mijatovic in third.

Maurer made his move on Smith over the third 100 meters with a 56.81 split, pulling into the lead. He held a .95 second advantage over Smith with 100 meters remaining, with Luke Hobson now third. Maurer pressed his advantage, splitting 56.04 over the final 100 meters.

Maurer stopped the clock in 3:43.33, breaking the U.S. Open record Larsen Jensen held at 3:43.53 since 2008. It’s a huge lifetime best for Maurer, chopping 3.19 seconds off his lifetime best from last month as he becomes the third fastest American in history behind Jensen and Peter Vanderkaay. This swim moves Maurer into second in the world this season behind Lukas Märtens‘ world record performance.

After slipping off the podium with 100 meters to go, Mijatovic dug in with a 56.33 on the final 100 meters (28.74/27.59) to gain ground on the field and pull into second. He swam 3:45.71, lowering the 15-16 NAG he swam this morning by .18 seconds. He held off a late push from Ryan Erisman, who took third in 3:46.01. That breaks the boys’ 17-18 NAG that Jensen has held for over twenty years by seven-hundredths.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) American Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 — Jessica Hardy, United States (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King — 1:05.43

— 1:05.43 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.87

Final:

Lilly King was out fast in her final race on American soil, turning at the 50-meter mark in 30.66. She did her best to hold off Kate Douglass, the 200 breaststroke Olympic champion, down the closing meters of the race. But there was no stopping Douglass, who split 34.72 on the way home.

That gave her enough room to go by King and stop the clock in 1:05.79. It’s her second lifetime best of the day, as she swam a 1:06.27 this morning. Her winning time tonight moves her to 12th in American history, four-hundredths from breaking into the top 10. She’s now fourth in the world this season.

The women should have hit enough doubles by now that King’s second place finish in 1:06.02 will be enough to add the 100 breaststroke schedule to her Singapore schedule.

The Cavaliers went 1-3-4 in this race as Alex Walsh (1:06.50) and Emma Weber (1:06.55) touched third and fourth, respectively. Walsh’s time is a lifetime best, breaking the 1:06.87 she swam at Olympic Trials last summer.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 56.88 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

American Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew , United States (2021)

, United States (2021) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Nick Fink — 59.08

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Final:

Campbell McKean made a statement with his first swim under a minute. After coming into the meet with a 1:00.40 lifetime best, McKean dropped to 1:00.18 in prelims. He just destroyed that mark to win his second national title in two days, ripping a 58.96 that breaks Michael Andrew‘s 17-18 National age group record (59.82) by nearly a second, makes him the second-fastest swimmer in the event this season, and tied for sixth-fastest American male in history.

It was 200 breaststroke champion Josh Matheny that led the race around at the turn, splitting 27.61 with McKean just six-hundredths behind him. McKean charged over the second 50 meters, splitting 31.29 to pass Matheny and power to the wall.

Matheny held on for silver with a 59.18, knocking two-hundredths off his lifetime best. This means that Matheny will have two events on his schedule at Worlds as well.

McKean’s future teammate Nate Germonprez was third in 59.89, also breaking 1:00 for the first time in his career. His lifetime best coming into the meet was a 1:00.48. American record holder Michael Andrew touched fourth in 59.99.

What a meet for Campbell McKean 🚀🚀 The 18-year-old just won his SECOND national title this week with a 58.96 in the 100m breaststroke.#ToyotaNationals | Presented by @Toyota pic.twitter.com/vPN9cs9L8E — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) June 7, 2025

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Final:

Katharine Berkoff, the new American record holder in the 50 backstroke, was out fast in the women’s 100 backstroke championship final. Berkoff turned in 27.90, four-hundredths under Regan Smith‘s world record pace. Berkoff had an odd turn, while Smith hit hers and used a powerful underwater to grab the lead.

Smith split 29.68 on the back half of her race and stopped the clock at 57.69. She already owns the fastest time in the world this season in 57.46. Berkoff recovered from the awkward turn and earned the silver medal in this race, swimming a season-best 58.13 that moves her into third in this season’s global rankings.

There was a tie for third as Leah Shackley and Claire Curzan hit the wall together in 58.60. That’s just off the lifetime best 58.53 Shackley swam less than a month ago that moved her into the top 10 all-time among American women.

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy — 52.22

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 53.94

Final:

In a final devoid of so many of the usual contenders, it felt like the win in the men’s 100 backstroke final could come from anywhere in the pool. That’s exactly what happened as outside smoke saw Tommy Janton grab the win from lane one.

Janton was tied with 200 backstroke champion Jack Aikins for second at the 50-meter turn (25.69) behind Jack Wilkening (25.61). Janton put in a field-best 27.31 closing split, pulling into the lead and stopping the clock in 53.00. It’s a lifetime best for Janton, dropping .61 seconds from the lifetime best he swam in the U.S. Olympic Trials semifinal. Janton went on to finish eighth in Lucas Oil Stadium with a 53.87. Now, he’s the national champion headed to his first World Championship meet and the 11th fastest in the world this season.

Aikins was third last year at Olympic Trials. He’s already on the World Championship roster after winning the 200 backstroke and now he’s added another event by finishing second in this race. He was .19 seconds behind Janton, stopping the clock at 53.19. Daniel Diehl was the top qualifier for tonight’s final and finished third in 53.35, just two-hundredths off his prelims swim.

Keaton Jones dropped another .08 seconds from the lifetime best he swam in prelims, finishing fourth in 53.79.