2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: #2 Seeds Harvey & Axon Drop 400 Free(Day 1 Prelims Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

2024 Paris Olympian and two-time Worlds medalist Mary-Sophie Harvey has dropped the 400 free from her schedule where her entry time of 4:05.42 made her the 2nd seed Harvey swam this event at the 2024 Short Course Worlds, where she won the bronze medal, but instead, she has opted to take on the 200 breaststroke this morning where she is the top seed by just under half a second. Her male counterpart in the 400 free, Alexander Axon, too has dropped out of the event. Later in the week, Axon is the top seed in the 200 free and the 8th seed in the 800 free.

#6 seed Mabel Zavaros also dropped the 400 free this morning. The Florida Gator finished 2nd last year at Trials in the 200 fly, but was shy of the qualifying standard. Fellow Gator Paul Dardis had withdrawn from the 100 back, where he was the 7th seed.

200 Breast 7th seed Shona Branton has also dropped out of the event. Branton is the 3rd seed in the 50 and 4th seed in the 100 and recently swam both events at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series, where she also did not compete in the 200 Breast.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

#7 Shona Branton (WES) – 2:31.12

#15 Laila Oravsky (BTSC) – 2:34.98

#31 Jordan Gerber (UCSC) – 2:38.16

#44 Annie Nicholson-Jodoin (PCSC) – 2:40.63

#52 Tabaitha Main (WAC) – 2:41.49

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

#24 Marcus Mak (ISC) – 2:22.11

#69 Matthew Degoey (UVPCS) – 2:28.52

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Para Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Para Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Para Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Men’s 400 Freestyle