Bobby Finke Officially Drops 400 IM From His 2025 World Championships Schedule

Despite winning the 400 IM earlier in the week, three-time Olympic champion Bobby Finke will opt out of the event at the upcoming World Championships. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography
USA Swimming has confirmed to SwimSwam that Bobby Finke has officially dropped the 400 IM from his schedule for the 2025 World Championships, despite winning the U.S. national title with a lifetime best of 4:07.46 on Thursday.
The Florida Gator’s decision almost certainly stems from a significant scheduling conflict in Singapore. The men’s 1500 freestyle final, where Finke is the world record holder and two-time Olympic champion, is slated for 19:29 on the final night of competition. The 400 IM final is scheduled just 27 minutes later at 19:56, and with the 1500 taking over 14 minutes, he would have only about 10 minutes of rest between races, with just a medal ceremony in between. Rather than attempt the difficult double, he will focus on claiming his first-ever world title in the event.
With Finke dropping out, Carson Foster becomes the top priority selection for the 400 IM, while Rex Maurer moves into the second qualifying spot. Maurer had a breakthrough performance in the final, dropping 3.52 seconds to clock 4:09.65 and rise to 23rd on the all-time performers list. The rising Longhorn junior, who transferred to Texas after spending his freshman year at Stanford, is having a standout meet, with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:45.13) and a win in the 400 freestyle (3:43.33), setting a new U.S. Open record.
Finke’s decision comes after one of the best swims of his career. He took down Foster in the closing stretch of the 400 IM, splitting 56.19 over the final 100 meters and 27.44 on the last 50. That effort lowered his previous best of 4:09.55 from 2023 by more than two seconds and gave him the national title by nearly half a second.
His time ranks him second in the world this year behind Leon Marchand’s 4:07.11 from May. Finke beat Marchand head-to-head earlier this season at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series. The swim also moved Finke to 10th on the all-time performers list in the event, just ahead of Hungary’s David Verraszto. He is now the sixth-fastest American in history, and his performance stands as the 25th-fastest ever recorded.
Finke has steadily improved his 400 IM time throughout most of his career, with the exception of 2024, when he didn’t swim the event at a taper meet, focusing on the 400 freestyle instead. The three-time Olympic gold medalist’s previous best stood at 4:09.55 before his newly minted performance this week.
Finke’s 400 IM Progression By Year:
2016: 4:21.04 – Junior Pan Pacific Championships
2017: 4:27.00 – Arena Pro Swim Series – Atlanta
2018: 4:15.79 – Phillips 66 Summer National Championships
2019: 4:13.15 – Phillips 66 Summer National Championships
2020: 4:18.08 – Toyota US Open
2021: 4:11.44 – USA Olympic Team Trials – Wave 2
2022: 4:10.57 – Phillips 66 International Team Trials
2023: 4:09.55 – Phillips 66 USA National Championships
Breaststroker Bobby Finke would be a gold medal threat
BOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Rex is gonna be busy asf
Unsurprising but still disappointing that he can’t swim it. He will be able to swim it at Pan Pacs, and hopefully WA will change the schedule for 2027.
Some theoretical numbers just for fun (please don’t take this seriously). Finke was 18 seconds off his 1500 WR here, for a 2% increase over his PB. A 2% drop from his 400 IM time here is 4:02.51. A 1% drop would be 4:04.98.
Obviously there’s a lot of caveats to this, and these numbers ultimately don’t mean anything. We won’t know until worlds if he’s in 14:30 form again this year, and time improvements in the 400 IM with a full taper would not be proportional to his drops in distance free. He also tends to be a bit better in the 400 IM than distance free in season, and he’s probably not fully tapered here.
Another main difference is he doesn’t have competition in 1500 free on US soil. He was racing Carson shoulder by shoulder in the 400 IM.
He needs to be a Bob’ swimmer to get rid of that conflict schedule
Oh is Bob the head coach of the Singapore National team?
I really hope so
The schedule is a complete mess. 9 day meet, there should be a day between prelims of the 4 long races
damn worlds schedule. ruining everything.
Undoubtedly, the most popular decision made by one swimmer that will make a lot of other folk happy, too!
Foster and hopefully Maurer doing the 400 IM? TEAM USA will be just fine, thank you very much!!
Idk how popular it is, I think a lot of people wanted to see what he was capable of in a world’s final in this race.
Still think it’s dumb the 4 IM got moved next to the mile so Marchand could have more time for his 2 fly 2 breast double. I feel it’s not uncommon for distance swimmers to do 4 IM. We’re missing out on a great race with Finke having to drop it because they moved the 4 IM
they did it for world champs too? Marchand hasn’t even done a 2 fly this year
200 Fly and 200 Breast don’t double at Worlds (and didn’t last cycle either). that was only an Olympics issue. So this is unrelated for Worlds.