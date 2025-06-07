Bobby Finke Officially Drops 400 IM From His 2025 World Championships Schedule

With Finke dropping out, Carson Foster becomes the top priority selection for the 400 IM, while Rex Maurer moves into the second qualifying spot. Maurer had a breakthrough performance in the final, dropping 3.52 seconds to clock 4:09.65 and rise to 23rd on the all-time performers list. The rising Longhorn junior, who transferred to Texas after spending his freshman year at Stanford, is having a standout meet, with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:45.13) and a win in the 400 freestyle (3:43.33), setting a new U.S. Open record.

Finke’s decision comes after one of the best swims of his career. He took down Foster in the closing stretch of the 400 IM, splitting 56.19 over the final 100 meters and 27.44 on the last 50. That effort lowered his previous best of 4:09.55 from 2023 by more than two seconds and gave him the national title by nearly half a second.

His time ranks him second in the world this year behind Leon Marchand’s 4:07.11 from May. Finke beat Marchand head-to-head earlier this season at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series. The swim also moved Finke to 10th on the all-time performers list in the event, just ahead of Hungary’s David Verraszto. He is now the sixth-fastest American in history, and his performance stands as the 25th-fastest ever recorded.

All-Time Top 10 Performers, Men’s 400 IM:

Leon Marchand (FRA), 2023 – 4:02.50 Michael Phelps (USA), 2008 – 4:03.84 Ryan Lochte (USA), 2012 – 4:05.18 Chase Kalisz (USA), 2017 – 4:05.90 Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016 – 4:06.05 Daiya Seto (JPN), 2020 – 4:06.09 Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 2008 – 4:06.16 Carson Foster (USA), 2022/2023 – 4:06.56 Tyler Clary (USA), 2009 – 4:06.96 Bobby Finke (USA), 2025 – 4:07.46*

Finke has steadily improved his 400 IM time throughout most of his career, with the exception of 2024, when he didn’t swim the event at a taper meet, focusing on the 400 freestyle instead. The three-time Olympic gold medalist’s previous best stood at 4:09.55 before his newly minted performance this week.

Finke’s 400 IM Progression By Year: