Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Alexy on Simplifying his Race: “It’s just swimming two laps down the pool”

Comments: 2

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 100 free in the US is one of the most competitive event pools worldwide, routinely producing some of the top sprinters in the world. This was on full display last night, as the 100 free final saw 7 men dip under the 48-second barrier, and an 8th go 48.0. Leading that field was Jack Alexy, who was coming off a prelim swim of 46.99, a new US Open record.

In the final, Alexy did his best to simplify his race and not overthink it, especially with the inherent pressure of qualifying for a world championship team present. Alexy was able to successfully get his hand on the wall first, touching in 47.17 to secure victory and his spot on Team USA’s roster.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
small bird
13 minutes ago

his ‘simple’ sentence has really complicated things.

2 ‘laps’ – a lap is there and back – ‘down’ the pool – i think ‘down and back’ would be more correct.

maybe someone should tell him that its just 2 lengths, and that he’ll being going down, and then back?

Could help him, maybe, just to keep things simple

1
-5
Reply
ILoveOil
Reply to  small bird
1 minute ago

it’s not its. Its is a pronoun.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!