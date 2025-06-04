Jack Alexy on Simplifying his Race: “It’s just swimming two laps down the pool”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 100 free in the US is one of the most competitive event pools worldwide, routinely producing some of the top sprinters in the world. This was on full display last night, as the 100 free final saw 7 men dip under the 48-second barrier, and an 8th go 48.0. Leading that field was Jack Alexy, who was coming off a prelim swim of 46.99, a new US Open record.

In the final, Alexy did his best to simplify his race and not overthink it, especially with the inherent pressure of qualifying for a world championship team present. Alexy was able to successfully get his hand on the wall first, touching in 47.17 to secure victory and his spot on Team USA’s roster.