Vic Riggs Named New Head Coach At Lenoir-Rhyne

Vic Riggs is back coaching a college program.

After resigning from West Virginia last year, Riggs has been named the new head coach of the women’s and men’s programs at Lenoir-Rhyne, an NCAA Division II school located in Hickory, North Caroilna.

“I look forward to helping our student-athletes and the swim program reach their full potential both in and out of the pool. I’m excited to be back in the sport I love most.”

Riggs resigned from West Virginia in April 2024 after 17 years as head coach for the Mountaineers, in the process coaching 48 NCAA qualifiers and 17 All-Americans. He also led West Virginia to 18 total top-three league finishes (11 men’s, seven women’s) between the Big East and Big 12 conferences during his tenure.

“His background of competitive success at the Division I level combined with a passion for coaching really stood out to us,” Lenoir-Rhyne athletic director Daron Montgomery said. “We look forward to seeing both teams thrive under Vic’s leadership.”

Riggs will take over a Lenoir-Rhyne program that saw the women’s team finish 5th and the men’s team 4th at the South Atlantic Conference Championship meet each of the last two years.

Micah McRea is the only men’s swimmer from the program to qualify for the Division II NCAA meet, doing so three times in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Kimberly Scheiber (2020) and Chelsea Kyle (2012) are the only women’s swimmers from the program to qualify for the national meet.

Riggs takes over for Seth Weddell, who resigned as Lenoir-Rhyne head coach back in March after one season.

Before his tenure at West Virginia, Riggs was an assistant coach for Georgia and USC.

He also has served as the head coach and owner of Gator Swim Club in Gainesville and the Saddleback Valley Gators in Mission Viejo, California.

During his competitive days, Riggs qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1984 and 1988 and was an All-American for Cal, specializing in the 1500 freestyle and the 400 free.