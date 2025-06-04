Winter Juniors Finalist Evan Wong Flips Commitment From West Virginia To MIT

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally committing to West Virginia, Evan Wong has now flipped his commitment to begin this fall in the 2025-2026 school year at MIT. Wong took a gap year after graduating high school in 2024.

Wong is from Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated last spring from Iolani High School. He also swims year-round with the Iolani Swim Club.

“I am so excited to finally announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at MIT next fall. Thank you to Coach Meg, Coach Matt and all the MIT staff for this incredible opportunity. Roll Tech!”

Last December, Wong competed at Winter Juniors-West. He swam to an 18th place finish in the 200 free posting a lifetime best 1:37.73. He also swam to a lifetime best in the 100 free (45.55).

Wong most recently swam at the Hawaii State Championship at the end of February and the beginning of March. There he swam to numerous best times including a 45.05 in the 100 free, 51.74 100 fly, and 1:53.99 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 45.05

200 free – 1:37.73

500 free – 4:30.51

The MIT men captured the 2025 NEWMAC Championship title and went on to finish 9th at 2025 NCAAs. Grant Hu led the team at NCAAs with 31 points including a 7th place finish in the 500 free (4:25.76).

Based on his best times, Wong is already below what it took to make 2025 NCAAs as the cutline was a 1:38.05 in the 200 freestyle. His best time would have been just off making the ‘A’ final in prelims as it took a 1:37.48. 9th place in prelims was a 1:38.00. It took a 44.55 to make it back in the 100 free and a 4:29.55 to make it back in the 500 free.

In addition to his individual impact, Wong is also a huge boost at the relay level. His best time in the 200 free would have been 2nd on the roster this past season behind Nathan Kim (1:37.21) while his 100 free would have been 4th.

Wong will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Ian Sun, Mark O’Mara, Nathan Wu, David Abarbanel, Caden Wong, Eric Huang, Daniel Seong, and Dominic Bollettieri.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.