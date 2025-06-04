“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Maya Schweikert (2026) Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maya Schweikert from Maineville, Ohio, has committed to swim and study at North Carolina State University beginning in the fall of 2026. At the time of her verbal pledge, she wrote:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches. I would also like to thank the NC State coaches for this opportunity. GO PACK 🐺”

Schweikert is a rising senior at Kings High School. She has swum year-round with Mason Manta Rays since the fall of 2023 (previously she trained with (Countryside YMCA) and specializes in backstroke and butterfly. She will overlap in the NCAA’s Division I for one year with her older sister, Melanie Schweikert, currently a sophomore on the Ohio University swimming and diving team.

As a junior at the 2025 OHSAA Division I State Championships, Schweikert won the 100 fly (53.31) and 100 back (52.87). The latter was a repeat performance, albeit with a time nearly 2 seconds faster than in 2024 when she won with 54.78.

She had a particularly strong showing at 2024 Winter Juniors East, where she earned new lifetime best in the 50/100 free, 50/200 back, and 200 IM while finaling in the 100 back (7th), 200 back (4th), and 100 fly (22nd).

Her best LCM times come from last August’s NCSA Summer Championships. There, she placed 14th in the 50 back, 8th in the 100 back, 9th in the 200 back, 13th in the 100 fly, and 37th in the 200 fly. She left the meet with PBs in the 50 back (29.80), 100 back (1:02.39), 200 back (2:13.46), and 100 fly (1:02.71).

Schweikert holds numerous Ohio state LSC and high school records. We considered her one of the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list for the class of 2026. At the time she had backstroke PBs of 54.4 and 1:56.0 and a 100 fly time of 55.4. Now, her best SCY times include:

50 back – 25.15

100 back – 52.55

200 back – 1:53.33

100 fly – 53.31

200 fly – 2:03.49

200 IM 2:02.52

50 free – 23.64

100 free – 51.61

She will suit up for the Wolfpack in the fall of 2026 with Emerson Callis, Emma Cigna, Taylor Schwenk, Vera Conic, and Zoe Smith.

